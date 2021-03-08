Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears can ignore latest bounce to 100-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver struggles to keep week-start gap-up but snaps three-day losing streak.
  • Bearish MACD, downbeat RSI joins sustained break of yearly support line, now resistance, to favor silver sellers.
  • Yearly low, 200-day SMA will be a tough nut to crack for bears.

Silver prices waver around $25.40, fading the initial run-up to $25.56, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal confronts 100-day SMA while also keeping the last week’s break of an ascending trend line from March 2020.

Given the bearish MACD and descending RSI line join the previous week’s downside break of the key support line and 100-day SMA, silver prices are likely to remain depressed.

However, fresh selling can wait until the bears conquer January 27 low near $24.70 as it triggered the commodity’s bounce during Friday.

Also acting as the strong downside barrier is a confluence of 200-day SMA and the yearly low near $24.20.

Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the 100-day SMA level of $25.45 will need to cross the previous support line, at $25.80 now, to recall the silver buyers.

Following that, lows marked during late February around $26.20 should test the bulls targeting the monthly top beyond $27.00.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.41
Today Daily Change 0.23
Today Daily Change % 0.91%
Today daily open 25.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.99
Daily SMA50 26.49
Daily SMA100 25.43
Daily SMA200 24.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.46
Previous Daily Low 24.83
Previous Weekly High 27.08
Previous Weekly Low 24.83
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.12

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Vulnerable to further downside around 0.7700 as greenback bulls get stronger

AUD/USD: Vulnerable to further downside around 0.7700 as greenback bulls get stronger

AUD/USD matches Friday’s closing at weekly open, stays depressed near one-month low. American employment data came in strong, China’s trade figures also impressive. Light calendar keeps risk catalysts, bond moves on the driver’s seat.

AUD/USD News

Gold regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus

Gold regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus

Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. China warns America on Taiwan, Houthi Rebels accept attacks on Saudi oil ports. Risk news will be the key amid a light calendar.

Gold News

GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance

GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance

GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance. Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence.

GBP/USD News

Forex Weekly Outlook: US dollar flexes muscles, ECB rate decision eyed

Forex Weekly Outlook: US dollar flexes muscles, ECB rate decision eyed

The US economy continues on its path of recovery, with solid PMIs and nonfarm payroll reports.  The US dollar is also showing strength, boosted by higher US Treasury yields. This week’s highlights rate decisions from the ECB and Bank of Canada and GDP reports in the eurozone and the UK.

Read more

US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls

US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls

The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures