Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears can ignore latest bounce to 100-day SMA

- Silver struggles to keep week-start gap-up but snaps three-day losing streak.
- Bearish MACD, downbeat RSI joins sustained break of yearly support line, now resistance, to favor silver sellers.
- Yearly low, 200-day SMA will be a tough nut to crack for bears.
Silver prices waver around $25.40, fading the initial run-up to $25.56, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal confronts 100-day SMA while also keeping the last week’s break of an ascending trend line from March 2020.
Given the bearish MACD and descending RSI line join the previous week’s downside break of the key support line and 100-day SMA, silver prices are likely to remain depressed.
However, fresh selling can wait until the bears conquer January 27 low near $24.70 as it triggered the commodity’s bounce during Friday.
Also acting as the strong downside barrier is a confluence of 200-day SMA and the yearly low near $24.20.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the 100-day SMA level of $25.45 will need to cross the previous support line, at $25.80 now, to recall the silver buyers.
Following that, lows marked during late February around $26.20 should test the bulls targeting the monthly top beyond $27.00.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91%
|Today daily open
|25.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.99
|Daily SMA50
|26.49
|Daily SMA100
|25.43
|Daily SMA200
|24.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.46
|Previous Daily Low
|24.83
|Previous Weekly High
|27.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.83
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Vulnerable to further downside around 0.7700 as greenback bulls get stronger
AUD/USD matches Friday’s closing at weekly open, stays depressed near one-month low. American employment data came in strong, China’s trade figures also impressive. Light calendar keeps risk catalysts, bond moves on the driver’s seat.
Gold regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus
Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. China warns America on Taiwan, Houthi Rebels accept attacks on Saudi oil ports. Risk news will be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance
GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance. Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence.
Forex Weekly Outlook: US dollar flexes muscles, ECB rate decision eyed
The US economy continues on its path of recovery, with solid PMIs and nonfarm payroll reports. The US dollar is also showing strength, boosted by higher US Treasury yields. This week’s highlights rate decisions from the ECB and Bank of Canada and GDP reports in the eurozone and the UK.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).