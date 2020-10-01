Silver Price Analysis: On the back foot below 10-day SMA

- Silver prices stay heavy above $23.00, keep Wednesday’s pullback from 10-day SMA.
- Downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement again highlights 100-day SMA support.
- Early September low, one-month-old falling trend line add to the upside barriers.
Silver prices decline to $23.25 during Thursday’s Asian session. The white metal took a U-turn from 10-day SMA the previous day while closing below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its June-August upside.
Hence, sellers are currently eyeing a downside break of the $23.00 threshold to revisit the 100-day SMA level of $22.10.
However, silver bears will have a tough time past-$22.10 as the $22.00 round-figure and 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement near $21.90 will challenge the metal’s further downside.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 10-day SMA, currently around $23.90, will need validation from $24.00 to aim for September 08 low near $25.85.
Also acting as the tough resistance is the falling trend line from September 01, at $26.08 now.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|23.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.59
|Daily SMA50
|26.02
|Daily SMA100
|22.03
|Daily SMA200
|19.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.32
|Previous Daily Low
|23.13
|Previous Weekly High
|26.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.66
|Previous Monthly High
|28.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY welcomes October with mixed clues above 105.00
USD/JPY bounces off 105.40 following its declines from 12-day high the previous day. Stimulus talks combat political uncertainty and virus woes. Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturing Index dropped to -27 in Q3.
EUR/USD confirms the biggest quarterly gain since Q2, 2017
EUR/USD ended the third quarter with 4.3% gains, the biggest single quarter percentage gain since the April to June period of 2017 when the currency pair rose by 7.14%. However, the pair is still trapped in a decade-long bearish channel.
AUD/USD: Bulls aim for 0.7200 amid upbeat trading sentiment
AUD/USD snapped five-month run-up in September despite consolidation from 0.7004 during the last few days. Vaccine hopes, expectations of US stimulus favored market’s risk-on before witnessing disappointment in the last hour.
Gold picks up bids toward $1,900 as stimulus news propel risk
Gold refrains from extending Wednesday’s downbeat performance, bounces off $1,884.74. Nikkei suggests Japanese government is up for additional economic aid. China’s absence highlights Japan, risk catalyst for immediate direction.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.