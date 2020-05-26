Silver Price Analysis: Mildly bid above $17.00 inside short-term symmetrical triangle

Silver extends latest pullback from $16.90, keeps two-day triangle formation intact.

100 and 200 HMAs offer extra filters to predict the bullion’s move.

RSI conditions keep suggesting gradual recoveries towards the monthly top.

Silver prices take the bids near $17.16, up 0.53% on a day, during the initial Tokyo session on Tuesday.

Despite recovering from $16,73 on Friday, the white metal portrays a short-term symmetrical triangle that limits its current moves between $16.98 and $17.18 levels respectively.

Also adding to the trading barriers will be 100 and 200-HMAs near $17.22 and $16.83 in that order.

The quote declines below $16.83 may await validation from Friday’s low of $16.73 before targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its May 13-20 upside, at $16.20.

On the contrary, a sustained break above $17.22 will find it difficult to cross the monthly high surrounding $17.63, a break of which could quickly cross $18.00 round-figure.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Sideways to positive