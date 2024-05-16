Silver Price Analysis: Meets key long-term resistance at $30.00

- Silver price has rallied up to just shy of $30.00, a key resistance level.
- The $30.00 barrier lies at the top of a four-year consolidation range.
- A breakout above would be a significant technical event for Silver.
Silver (XAG/USD) price is rising up in an ascending channel and on Thursday reached just shy of the $30.00 mark, a significant resistance level.
The precious metal is currently pulling back as traders book profits, however, it remains in a short-term uptrend, which given the old saying that “the trend is your friend” is likely to resume and continue pushing higher.
4-hour Chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the overbought zone, suggesting traders should be cautious about adding longs to their bullish positions. If the RSI exits overbought on a closing basis it will signal a deeper correction is taking place.
Eventually the short-term uptrend should reassert itself, however, and Silver price probably rally higher. Key long-term resistance for Silver lies at circa $30.00 which is likely to present a formidable barrier to further upside.
Silver Weekly Chart
The importance of the $30.00 level can be seen more clearly on the weekly chart above, which shows the level has repeatedly been tested since 2020 when Silver’s long-term sideways consolidation began.
This is the fourth time the level has been tested and it is possible that it will repel price once again, however, a decisive break above the level would probably lead to a volatile move higher. This is so because levels that have been repeatedly touched often generate volatile moves when they are finally penetrated.
A decisive break above $30.00, therefore, would result in an extension of the short-term uptrend and a breakout from a four-year consolidation range. At a minimum such a move ought to reach $32.28, the Fibonacci 0.618 extension of the upper part of the consolidation range higher. This is only an estimate, however, and there is a possibility Silver could go much higher as confidence in the uptrend draws more bulls to the trade. If exuberance is high, $33.83 could be reached, followed even by $36.28, the 1.618 ratio extension of the height of the range.
It would require a decisive break below the rising channel lows at roughly $29.00 to bring the short-term uptrend into doubt and suggest the possibility of a more bearish outlook.
A decisive break would be one accompanied by a long red candlestick that closed near its lows or three red candlesticks in a row.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 following Wednesday's rally
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0900 after registering impressive gains on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to stage a rebound following the CPI-inspired selloff as investors await mid-tier data releases and comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD corrects lower after testing 1.2700
Following Wednesday's upsurge, GBP/USD stretched higher and touched a fresh multi-week high at 1.2700 in the Asian session on Thursday. With the market focus shifting to US Jobless Claims data, the pair corrects lower in the European trading hours.
Gold price drifts higher as US CPI inflation fuels Fed rate cuts
The Gold price gains traction amid the weaker US Dollar on Thursday. The recent CPI report showed inflation in the US slowed in April, prompting market players to increase their bets on the US Fed rate cuts this year.
DOGE’s 15% upside potential hinges on Bitcoin holding above $65K
Dogecoin price is trading with a bullish bias, leading meme coins north as sector bulls resurface. This show of hand comes after Bitcoin price broke past the $65,000 threshold and could extend if the pioneer cryptocurrency holds above this level.
Dow Jones Industrial Average soars 350 points, sets new all-time high as rate cut hopes surge
The Dow Jones Industrial Average clipped into a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, gaining almost nine-tenths of a percent during the US market session after US Consumer Price Index inflation slipped further back.