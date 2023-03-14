Silver Price Analysis: Key EMAs prod XAG/USD bulls at three-week high near $22.00

- Silver price eases around monthly top after rising the most since early November 2022.
- Convergence of 50-day, 100-day EMAs challenge XAG/USD bulls.
- Bullish MACD signals, sustained bounce off multi-day-old support line keep Silver buyers hopeful.
Silver price (XAG/USD) slides to around $21.70 as bulls take a breather following the biggest daily jump in more than four months. With this, the bright metal traces the Gold price while probing XAG/USD bulls ahead of the key US inflation data.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats on sluggish Treasury yields ahead of United States inflation
That said, a convergence of the 50-day and the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) challenges the immediate upside of the Silver price near $21.90. Adding strength to the stated resistance is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the metal’s run-up from September 2022 to February 2023.
It should, however, be noted that the XAG/USD rebound from the 5.5-month-old upward-sloping trend line, around $20.00 by the press time, joins the bullish MACD signals to keep the Silver buyers hopeful.
Given the quote’s successful break of the $21.90 hurdle, as well as sustained trading beyond the 22.00 round figure, Silver bulls can aim for the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding $23.00. Following that, a rally toward the 2023 peak surrounding $24.65 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, the Silver price pullback can aim for the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements, respectively near $21.10 and $20.25 at the latest, before challenging the previously mentioned multi-day-old support line, close to $20.00 by the press time.
It’s worth observing, though, that the XAG/USD weakness below $20.00 could make it vulnerable to testing the November 2022 low of near $18.80. During the fall, the monthly bottom surrounding $19.90 can act as a validation point.
Silver price: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|21.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.12
|Daily SMA50
|22.47
|Daily SMA100
|22.22
|Daily SMA200
|20.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.93
|Previous Daily Low
|20.54
|Previous Weekly High
|21.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.9
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drifts lower from the 0.6700 mark as the market prepares for US CPI
AUD/USD is treading water in the early Asian session after hitting the 0.6700 mark in the last trading session. US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the softer side in early Asian hours, as the market awaits the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release on Tuesday.
EUR/USD bulls cheer drops in hawkish Fed bets above 1.0700 with eyes on US inflation
EUR/USD grinds near the highest level in a month, after posting the biggest daily gains in a fortnight, as the US inflation data loom. The Euro pair cheered the broad US Dollar strength to rally to 1.0741 the previous day before portraying the market’s cautious mood while making rounds to 1.0720-30 at the latest.
Gold retreats on sluggish Treasury yields ahead of United States inflation
Gold fades the previous day’s upside momentum, the strongest in four months, as it makes rounds to the five-week high surrounding $1,910 with eyes on the United States Consumer Price Index(CPI). The XAU/USD snaps a three-day winning streak as the US Treasury bond yields seesaw after a notable slump.
US Department of Justice investigating the collapse of Terra stablecoin: Report
Nearly a year since Terraform Labs first collapsed, regulatory authorities are still pursuing its unfateful stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). The United States Department of Justice is joining the list, which will spearhead another investigation regarding the same.
US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm Premium
What a difference one week makes – from over 50% for a 50 bps increase to borrowing costs to speculation of a halt to any increases in interest rates. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, to be published on Tuesday, March 14 at 12:30 GMT, has the final word in setting expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) upcoming meeting in March 22. It will be messy.