Silver Price Analysis: Daily bullish extension on the cards

- Silver is testing a critical area of supply on the monthly chart.
- The daily chart is, however, offering a meanwhile bullish continuation opportunity.
The bulls are in charge of the monthly and weekly time frames and the daily advance is riding the 10-EMA for a portable test and penetration of daily resistance for the forthcoming sessions.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart is bullish on a break of the 38.2% Fibonacci confluence and resistance, but it will be otherwise trapped on failures there, offering scope to downside opportunities on the lower time frames.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart's W-formation is compelling and argues for an upside extension to test prior highs at a 61.8% Fibonacci confluence prior to a correction back to test old resistance that would be expected to turn to support.
This leaves the daily outlook potentially bullish, so let's move down to the daily chart to take a look...
Daily chart
Indeed, the price is moving higher from support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior bullish impulse.
The 4-hour time frame can be monitored for bullish structure from where bulls might wish to engage to target a higher high on the daily chart and deeper penetration of both monthly and weekly resistances.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart has corrected back to test an old resistance from which offers a bullish prospect and discount for the bulls to engage and target a bullish continuation on the daily time frame.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
