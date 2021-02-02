Silver Price Analysis: Bears eyeing a break of hourly supports to $27.50

- XAG/USD on the verge of a break of the H&S neckline.
- The risk to 27.50 is on the cards while below 29.50.
The price of silver is in the limelight again on Tuesday as it drops to test support and forms an hourly head and shoulders pattern following heavy sell-side tick volume emerging at the start of the New York day.
At the time of writing, the price is trading at $28.5470 and is down -1.66% having travelled between a high of $29.0280 and $28.3205.
A recent 'buyers beware' piece from HSBC was circulating that argues amateur traders following the type on social media will 'tire' and start to sell.
This follows the announcement the CME futures exchange as raised he margin requirement on silver futures by 18%.
Silver technical analysis
Meanwhile, the following is an analysis from a technical basis that illustrates the downside corrective potential, something that was highlighted in this week's The Chart of the Week on Monday and again today in the following gold article:
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD preparing for take-off from daily structure
''...a deeper correction could be on the cards if support gives way, with eyes on a 50% mean reversion of the daily lows and highs.''
4-hour chart
1-hour chart
As can be seen, there was heavy selling volume followed by weaker buying volume and a subsequent right-hand shoulder formed in the latest spurt of offers.
The price is retesting the old support that would be expected to act as resistance and possibly give way to a test of the neckline and primary support before giving way to the $27.50s major support.
The thesis will be nullified if bulls can get back and hold above $29.0280 highs that guard a break to $29.50s resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD firmer near 0.7650 ahead of RBA rate decision
AUD/USD advances to 0.7650 amid fresh US-China optimism that downs the safe-haven US dollar. The aussie performed well compared to other G10/USD major pairings on Monday, The dust settles over the retail-trading frenzy, as the focus shifts to the RBA rate decision.
Silver: Bears eyeing a break of hourly supports to $27.50
XAG/USD on the verge of a break of the H&S neckline. The price of silver is in the limelight again on Tuesday as it drops to test support and forms an hourly head and shoulders pattern following heavy sell-side tick volume emerging at the start of the New York day.
Ripple trapped within bullish bias
XRP is testing critical support in a longer-term bullish environment. The price action of Ripple has been volatile and huge with movements and ATR through the roof, for the highest levels again since late November to end of Dec 2020.
The Reddit inspired attack on shorts exposed Wall Street sleaze and corruption
It's all out in the open now, and it stinks to high heavens. The term "legalized fraud" is an inherent contradiction because fraud is not legal. But it is the term that best describes Wall Street. Here's an easy to understand example of what I mean.
US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and trades at shouting distance from the key 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.