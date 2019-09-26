Senior WH Official: China is "absolutely committed" to cooperating with US on illicit fentanyl curbs

A senior White House official was quoted by Reuters on Thursday, as saying that he believes China is "absolutely committed" to cooperating with the US on curbing illicit fentanyl.

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

"I am absolutely convinced the Chinese, starting with President Xi (Jinping) down through the Minister of Public Security Zhao, are absolutely committed to doing this."

"I fully believe that what we learned on this trip is that the Chinese government, the Chinese people, are committed to this issue, both to save lives in the United States, but also to save lives in China. I believe that."

The above piece of news is likely to add to the renewed optimism on the US-China trade front, especially in light of the US President Trump’s latest remarks.

Despite the trade optimism, the market mood remains edgy on latest US political turmoil, as a majority of the US House now backs impeachment proceedings against Trump - Politico.