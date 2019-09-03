China: It is not the main source of fentanyl to the US

Amid uncertainty over the US-China trade talks this month, China is out with the latest statement, citing that it is not the main source of fentanyl to the US.

China added that it will release laws on fentanyl soon.

Last week, Chinese Ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, tweeted out, “China has also launched a nationwide awareness and action campaign to crack down on online sales of Fentanyl-like substances, and urged shipping companies to enhance screening of packages.”

The risk tone remains tepid amid lingering US-China trade war fears and heightening Brexit uncertainty, with the S&P 500 futures down -0.50%. However, the ongoing rally in the US dollar across its major peers, saves the day for the USD/JPY pair.