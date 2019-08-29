China’s Amabassador to US: China launched a nationwide campaign to crack down on online sales of Fentanyl

Chinese Ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, tweeted out last minutes, “China takes a zero-tolerance attitude towards illegal drugs, and is committed to the strict enforcement of anti-drug policies. As of May 1st, 2019, China has listed all Fentanyl-like substances as class scheduled drugs.”
“China has also launched a nationwide awareness and action campaign to crack down on online sales of Fentanyl-like substances, and urged shipping companies to enhance screening of packages.”
This comes as a welcome news amid escalating US-China trade tensions, especially after the US President Donald Trump said last Friday that he is “ordering” the U.S. postal service and express shipping companies to “SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of fentanyl,” a deadly synthetic opioid.
The US officials have long blamed China for the influx of fentanyl and related drugs reaching US borders.
However, no impact is seen on the market sentiment so far, as fresh US-China geopolitical concerns over South China Sea take over and spark flight to safety in Asia.
