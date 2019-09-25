US Pres. Trump: There is a good chance we’ll make a trade deal with China

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, United States (US) President Donald Trump said that China was making big agricultural purchases from the US including beef and pork and added that farmers and ranchers in the US were seeing "tremendous orders" coming in.

"There is a good chance we will make a trade deal with China," Trump added.

The US Treasury bond yields stretched higher on these remarks and the 10-year reference was last up 4.05% on the day at 1.720%.

