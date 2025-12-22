EURUSD climbs to 1.1760 as Fed easing bets weigh on Dollar

EUR/USD edges higher during the North American session, up 0.42% amid growing speculation that the Federal Reserve would continue easing policy, amid a scarce economic docket in both sides of the Atlantic. The pair trades at 1.1757 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1706.

Euro extends gains amid scarce data, as traders focus on dovish Fed expectations and mixed central bank rhetoric

Data in the US was scarce with traders digesting comments by Federal Reserve officials, led by Governor Stephen Miran and Cleveland’s Fed President Beth Hammack. Both remained on their dovish and hawkish stance, respectively yet coincided that the latest release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November, presented some irregularities due to the 43-day US government shutdown.

Meanwhile, expectations that the Fed will cut rates next year remain high with the first 25 basis points reduction seen in June 17,

Across the pond, several members of the European Central Bank (ECB), led by Isabel Schnabel who commented that she “didn’t say rates should be raised.”

Ahead in the week, the docket in Europe will feature Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for Germany and Spain. In the US, the schedule will be busy, with the release of the ADP Employment Change 4-week average, followed by GDP figures for Q3, Industrial Production and Consumer Confidence data.

Daily digest market movers: US Dollar weakness, ECB comments boost the Euro

US Dollar weakness keeps the shared currency underpinned. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against a basket of six peers, tumbles 0.45%, at 98.27 a tailwind for the Euro.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack struck a hawkish tone, warning that November’s CPI may have understated annual price pressures due to data irregularities. She added that the neutral interest rate could be higher than commonly assumed, arguing for caution on further easing.

Separately, Fed Governor Stephen Miran also pointed to irregularities in CPI data linked to the government shutdown. He said recent data align with his assessment of current economic conditions and reiterated that additional policy rate reductions are likely in the future.

Last Thursday, US inflation for November eased to 2.7% year-on-year, down from the prior 3% reading. However, economists cautioned that the data should be interpreted with care, as the 43-day US government shutdown may have distorted parts of the economic reporting.

ECB Schnabel added that no rate hikes are expected for the foreseeable future, and that at “some point we will need to increase rates again.” She remained hawkish as she sees “more inflationary than disinflationary forces at work.”

ECB’s Vujcic said that inflation and growth risks are balanced, adding that the next move in rates could be in either way. Meanwhile, Kazimir said that the ECB remains flexible and that he’s more concerned about long-term growth prospects.

Technical outlook: EUR/USD consolidates within a 50-pip range

The EUR/USD technical picture suggests the pair has consolidated at around 1.1700-1.1750, with buyers reluctant to reclaim 1.1800, which would’ve opened the door to challenge the yearly peak of 1.1918.

Despite this, momentum is bullish as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). But if the single currency slides below 1.1700, expect a drop initially towards the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1679. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the 100-day SMA at 1.1656, and the 50-day SMA At 1.1621.

EUR/USD daily chart