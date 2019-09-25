A majority of the US House now backs impeachment proceedings against Trump - Politico

- News wires are now reporting that a majority of the House now backs impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered full-throated support for impeachment proceedings.
We are now hearing again, which was a significant milestone as Democrats move rapidly on an impeachment inquiry, that a majority of the House now backs impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump - according to Politico.
The article reads as follows:
As of Wednesday night, 218 lawmakers have indicated support for impeachment proceedings — 217 Democrats and independent Rep. Justin Amash.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered full-throated support for impeachment proceedings amid outrage over Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered full-throated support for impeachment proceedings amid outrage over Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Biden family, leading to a surge of support among Democrats this week.
Since the start of the year, a steady stream of Democrats has backed impeachment proceedings or even outright impeachment — either through public statements or votes. Until this week, the bulk of impeachment inquiry backers cited the results of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump campaign links to Russia, and whether Trump attempted to obstruct the probe.
However, overnight, we also heard that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wasn't pushed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter - and US stocks were able to recover mid-week. this is likely to be back and forth stuff which will make for volatility over the proceeding sessions - no doubt. The Dollar and Yen will be the most affected on such headlines in the FX space, and US stocks and yields will be also one to watch for volatility.
A note on American Congressional impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.