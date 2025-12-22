Forex Today: US Dollar slips and Gold shines ahead of key US data
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 23:
Expectations for a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy path into 2026 weigh on sentiment. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades around 98.30, retreating after climbing to a one-week high on Friday.
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Gold posted an all-time high near $4,442 as the yellow metal rallied, fuelled by expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed), a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD), sustained central-bank buying, and record inflows into Gold-backed ETFs.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1750 on Monday as investors adjust their positioning amid ongoing macroeconomic and monetary uncertainty in the United States (US). The focus shifts to the US data set to be released on Tuesday. Key releases include the ADP Employment Change (four-week average), the delayed preliminary Q3 GDP report, Durable Goods Orders, Industrial Production, and Consumer Confidence from the Conference Board.
AUD/USD is trading near 0.6650 during the American trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms its peers, despite traders remaining confident that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates in the first policy meeting of 2026.
GBP/USD surged to the 1.3460 price region on Monday after the latest data from the United Kingdom (UK) showed that the economy grew as expected, amid thin liquidity trading and with investors bracing for the Christmas Eve holiday. Sterling rallies in holiday-thinned trading after steady UK growth offsets expectations of further BoE easing in 2026.
USD/JPY trades near the 157.00 level on Monday, trimming back last week’s gains as Japanese officials stepped up verbal warnings against excessive currency moves, underscoring growing unease over the Yen’s recent weakness.
