When are the RBA Minutes and how could they affect AUD/USD?

The RBA Minutes Overview

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will publish its minutes of its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday at 00.30 GMT. It provides a detailed record of the discussions held between the RBA’s board members on monetary policy and economic conditions that influenced their decision on adjusting interest rates and/or bond buys, significantly impacting the AUD.

The minutes also reveal considerations on international economic developments and the exchange rate value.

How could the RBA Minutes affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a positive note on the day in the lead up to the RBA Minutes. The pair gathers strength as the US Dollar (USD) weakens amid expectations for a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy path into 2026.

If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the December 11 high of 0.6680. The next resistance level emerges at the September 17 high of 0.6707, en route to the July 15, 2024, high of 0.6788.

To the downside, the December 18 low of 0.6592 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6545. The next contention level is located at the November 4 low of 0.6481.

