Swedish krona has depreciated by almost 5% against the euro since the beginning of June, and there are several reasons for this, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
Riksbank to continue maintaining its dovish stance
“Although it had kept the key interest rate unchanged at 3.75%, the Riksbank's interest rate decision in June has left a dovish aftertaste. Instead of two rate cuts, it now sees the possibility of three rate cuts by the end of the year. The market has since gone even further and its expectations for this year are even lower than those of the Riksbank.”
“The Riksbank's dovish stance laid the foundation for the krona's weakness from June onwards. inflation data for June surprised to the downside. On this fact followed a significant increase in risk aversion on the market, which regularly leads to heavy losses in the Scandies. And the bad news continues: the GDP indicator for the second quarter shows a fall of 0.8% in activity compared to the first.”
“It is therefore no wonder that the market is currently keeping its hands off the krona and that it has little chance of a significant recovery. After all, the Riskbank lowered its forecast for the key interest rate in June precisely because of the favorable inflation trend and the weaker economic activity. The Riksbank will probably not abandon its dovish stance in August either. This will also make it difficult for the krona to significantly correct its summer losses.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0800 after mixed EU and German data
EUR/USD loses its traction and declines toward 1.0800. Following the mixed GDP readings from Germany and the Eurozone, the latest data showed that annual CPI inflation in Germany rose to 2.3% in July. Market focus now shifts to US data releases.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2850 ahead of US data
After moving sideways in the first half of the day, GBP/USD feels bearish pressure and trades below 1.2850. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum as investors await US data.
Gold extends sideways grind below $2,400
Gold moves sideways below $2,400 after closing the first trading day of the week little changed. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Federal Reserve's policy announcements and this week's key US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD find direction.
Bitcoin price declines as US Government transfers funds worth $2 billion
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around the $68,000 level on Tuesday after failing to close above $70,000 the day before. The US government moved $2 billion worth of Bitcoin from Silk Road's confiscated funds on Monday.
Bank of Japan preview: Exaggerated expectations, and potential impact on Yen, equities and Bonds
Japan's inflation and wage growth have recently come in above expectations, bolstering the speculation about a possible rate hike and reduced bond buying from the Bank of Japan.