​​​​​Salesforce beats Wall Street earnings forecast for Q3.

CRM stock jumps 9% at the open on Thursday.

Dow Jones continues to lead NASDAQ, S&P 500 as Salesforce is a component.

PCE inflation for October was reported largely in line with expectations.

Salesforce (CRM) is the main story on Thursday. The enterprise software company utilized artificial-intelligence-based (AI) integrations in its product suite to grow profits and revenue for the third quarter.

Salesforce’s stock price jumped more than 9% at Thursday’s open before descending to a gain of 6.5%, which helped the Dow Jones (DJIA) climb to its highest gain of the week near 0.9%. Salesforce comprises about 4.3% of the Dow index.

Both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite sold off in the morning session even though inflation data from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report for October largely printed in line with consensus and showed inflation waning.

Salesforce stock earnings: AI saves the day

Salesforce reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11, five cents better than the average Wall Street forecast, which amounted to a more than 50% increase from the same quarter a year ago. Revenue printed in-line at $8.72 billion, up 11% YoY.

Salesforce's AI-geared product Data Cloud is being run by more than 1,000 customers in a trial period. Another AI-infused platform, Einstein GPT CoPilot, is now being utilized by 17% of the Fortune 500 and conducts 1 trillion queries per week. Analysts were excited by the speed of AI adoption and view the figures as a catalyst for large-scale growth ahead.

“We are the number one AI [Customer Relationship Management],” said CEO Marc Benioff on the earnings call. “If that isn't clear already, we're leading the industry through the unprecedented AI innovation cycle.”

Analysts were also impressed by Salesforce repurchasing $1.9 billion worth of shares over the length of the quarter. Based on the share price during Q3, this likely amounted to slightly more than 1% of outstanding shares.

For the fourth quarter, Benioff’s company provided guidance between $9.18 billion to $9.23 billion, a projected gain of 10% from a year earlier, and adjusted EPS of $2.25 to $2.26, growth of 34% YoY.

JPMorgan raised its price target on CRM stock from $240 to $260, while Bank of America raised its price target from $280 to $300.



