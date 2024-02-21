Share:

Rivian reported Q4 results after the close on Wednesday.

Rivian stock traded lower on Tuesday a day before quarterly results.

Wall Street expected revenue to rise 90% YoY for the quarter ending in December.

Albemarle executive guides lithium demand lower with 2030 estimate.

UPDATE: Rivian stock sank more than 13% to $13.40 a share afterhours on Wednesday after the electric automaker posted a bigger loss than expected. Rivian lost $1.73 in adjusted EPS, 41 cents below the Wall Street consensus. Revenue of $1.32 billion rose 99% from a year earlier and beat consensus by $60 million. Management said it plans to produce 57,000 vehicles in 2024, showing no growth whatsoever from 2023 levels.

Rivian (RIVN) stock is down 3% on Wednesday ahead of fourth-quarter results that arrive after the close. RIVN stock closed 2.5% lower on Tuesday as well. The market is worried about both Fed Minutes from the January meeting, which get released at 14:00 EST, and Nvidia (NVDA) earnings after the close.

The Presidents’ Day shortened week got off to a rough start on Tuesday after a major lithium producer cut its long-term outlook on lithium demand due to slowing EV production from automakers.

Wednesday sees stocks trending lower as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Teladoc (TDOC), Zscaler (ZS) and Crowdstrike (CRWD) all sold off by double-digit percentages on earnings and guidance related turmoil. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite is down 0.8% at the time of writing.

Rivian earnings news: EV demand uncertain as transition slows

Albemarle (ABL) executive Eric Norris told The Financial Times on Tuesday that lithium demand is slowing as automakers have cut back their timelines for transitioning to EVs. Norris cut his guidance for global lithium carbonate equivalent demand from 3.7 million metric tonnes to 3.3 million tonnes by 2023.

This news sent industry leader Tesla (TSLA) down more than 3% lower on Tuesday. Lithium prices are already down 80% since the start of 2023 due to reduced demand from automakers and expanding supply, and Norris said current price dynamics were “unsustainable”.

The timing is bad since Rivian is set to release its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the close. Wall Street analysts expect Rivian to post $-1.32 in adjusted earnings per share losses. This is a 24% improvement from the quarter a year ago.

For revenue, Wall Street projects sales of $1.26 billion, up 90% YoY. Rivian’s track record shows a much better performance toward beating earnings consensus compared to revenue consensus since going public a little over two years ago.

In the fourth quarter, Rivian already announced that it produced 17,541 vehicles and delivered 13,972 vehicles. The latter figure arrived slowing below industry forecasts.