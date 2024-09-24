RBA’s Bullock: Rates to remain on hold for time being

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is addressing the press conference, following the announcement of the September monetary policy decision on Tuesday.
Bullock is responding to questions from the media, as part of a new reporting format for the central bank starting this year.
At its September policy meeting, the RBA maintained the benchmark interest rate at 4.35% for the seventh straight meeting.
Key quotes
Recent data has not materially affected policy outlook.
Rates to remain on hold for time being.
Progress on underlying inflation likely remained slow in Q3.
Q2 GDP data suggest slightly softer near term outlook.
Some risk consumption to remain subdued.
Did not explicitly consider rate hike at meeting.
Format of discussion changed at this meeting.
Monthly inflation data are quite volatile.
Expect to see cost of living relief to lower energy prices.
Headline CPI could come withiin 2-3% band.
Not really reflective oif underlying inflation pulse.
Setting rates to domestic circumstances.
Board did discuss whether to change policy messaging.
Message is that board does not see rate cuts in near term.
Prepared to respond in either direction depending on data.
We are not thinking of what size we might eventually cut rates by.
Will discuss how big moves will be when time comes.
If our rates steady while others cut, it supports A$.
Aiming to avoid recession, cannot guarantee that.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is holding near 2024 highs gains on the above comments, up 0.37% on the day near 0.6865, as of writing.
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1100 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.1100 in early Europe on Tuesday. The US Dollar holds its recovery momentum weighing on the pair while the downside appears cushioned amid China's stimulus-led market optimism. Germany's IFO, Fedspeak and US sentiment data eyed.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3350, Fedspeak eyed
GBP/USD is on the offers below 1.3350 in the early European session on Tuesday, stalling its winning streak. The pair feels the heat from a US Dollar rebound even though risk sentiment remains in a sweet spot on Chinese stimulus hopes. Fedspeak and US data awaited.
Gold sits at record highs, China optimism, dovish Fed offset overbought conditions
Gold price is moving slightly away from a new record high of $2,635 early Tuesday, replicating the price action seen in Monday’s Asian trading. Traders look forward to a fresh slew of speeches from the US Federal Reserve policymakers and the US Consumer Confidence data before placing more bullish bets on Gold price.
NEAR Protocol price set for a rally as on-chain data shows positive trends
NEAR Protocol continues its gains on Tuesday after rallying more than 14% on Monday and breaking above the descending trendline. This bullish outlook is further supported by NEAR’s rising open interest and Total Value Locked, which suggests new buying and greater blockchain usage is occurring.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.