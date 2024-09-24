RBA’s Bullock: Rates to remain on hold for time being

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is addressing the press conference, following the announcement of the September monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

Bullock is responding to questions from the media, as part of a new reporting format for the central bank starting this year.

At its September policy meeting, the RBA maintained the benchmark interest rate at 4.35% for the seventh straight meeting.

Key quotes

Recent data has not materially affected policy outlook. Rates to remain on hold for time being. Progress on underlying inflation likely remained slow in Q3. Q2 GDP data suggest slightly softer near term outlook. Some risk consumption to remain subdued. Did not explicitly consider rate hike at meeting. Format of discussion changed at this meeting. Monthly inflation data are quite volatile. Expect to see cost of living relief to lower energy prices. Headline CPI could come withiin 2-3% band. Not really reflective oif underlying inflation pulse. Setting rates to domestic circumstances. Board did discuss whether to change policy messaging. Message is that board does not see rate cuts in near term. Prepared to respond in either direction depending on data. We are not thinking of what size we might eventually cut rates by. Will discuss how big moves will be when time comes. If our rates steady while others cut, it supports A$. Aiming to avoid recession, cannot guarantee that.

Market reaction

AUD/USD is holding near 2024 highs gains on the above comments, up 0.37% on the day near 0.6865, as of writing.