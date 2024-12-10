RBA’s Bullock: Discussed upside inflation risks had eased but not gone away

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is speaking at the press conference, following the announcement of the December monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

Bullock is responding to questions from the media as part of a new reporting format for the central bank starting this year.

The RBA maintained the benchmark interest rate at 4.35% for the ninth straight meeting earlier this Tuesday but signalled a dovish pivot.

Key quotes

Need to think carefully on policy. Recent data have been mixed with some softening. Discussed upside inflation risks had eased but not gone away. Need to see more progress on underlying inflation. Some inflation pressures remain. Some data has been a bit softer, but inflation elevated. Level of demand is still too high. Change in wording of statement is deliberate. Board has noted that data has been softer. Have little bit more confidence on inflation. Board feels the economy is pretty much in line with forecasts. Do not need two or more quarterly inflation prints for change. Will be watching all data including employment. Did not discuss interest rate cut. Did not discuss raising rates either. Cannot say when will be confident on inflation. But board has taken notice of softer data. Do not want to endorse market reaction, but not surprised by reaction. Do not know if we will cut rates in February. Will have to watch data, wages and demand are slowing. If inflation does not decline, then we have another problem.

Market reaction

