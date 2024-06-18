RBA’s Bullock: Board discussed whether to hike rates at the meeting

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is speaking at a press conference following the announcement of the June monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

Bullock is responding to questions from the media, as part of a new reporting format for the central bank starting this year.

Need a lot to go our way to bring inflation back to range.

Board discussed whether to hike rates at the meeting.

Board decided to stay the course on policy.

Trying to bring demand down while remaining on narrow path.

Board wanted to make point that they are alert to upside risks on inflation.

Very difficult to get a read on inflation with quarterly data.

Need to look across broad economy not just Q2 CPI.

Board did not consider the case for a rate cut at this meeting.

Would not say that the case for a rate hike is increasing.

Very concious that high rates hurting some sector of country.

Inflation also hurting people, so board laser focused on bringing it down.

Aim is still to avoid recession, while bringing inflation down.

Use of "vigilant" does not mean an interest rise is coming.