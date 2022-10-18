The board expects to increase interest rates further over the coming months; pace and timing will be determined by data. Factors the board will monitor closely include the global economy, household spending and wage- and price-setting behaviour. Board is determined to do what is necessary to return inflation to target. Our policy rate trajectory has been as steep, or steeper, than other central banks. A very tight labour market starting to put upward pressure on wages. Rate rises and price rises are starting to put pressure on household budgets. Board felt a 25 basis point rate rise was warranted in October while it took stock of developments in consumption, wages and the international economy. Was an active discussion internally and at the board meeting about the appropriate size of the October rate increase. As the board meets more frequently than most peers, it can achieve similar tightening with smaller individual rate rises.

Bullock was appointed to her current position in October 2016. In this role, she is responsible for the Bank's work on financial stability, including the production of the twice-yearly Financial Stability Review, as well as the Bank's oversight of the payments system.

Michele Bullock, who is the Assistant Governor (Financial System) at the Reserve Bank of Australia , has spoken today and said the central bank expects to raise interest rates further over the coming months, adding the bank can achieve a similar rise in rates to its global peers through smaller hikes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.