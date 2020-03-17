RBA Minutes: The Board was prepared to ease monetary policy further to support the Australian economy

Reuters reports that Australia's central bank already viewed the spread of coronavirus as an "unprecedented" event at its policy meeting this month, and the worsening crisis has since prompted emergency liquidity injections and the promise of yet more easing:

Minutes of the March 3 meeting showed the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Board feared the virus would be a significant drag on economic growth and reacted by cutting the cash rate a quarter point to a record low of 0.5%.

The RBA has argued that cutting cash rates under 0.25% would be counter productive, but pulling yields down would at least lower borrowing costs across the economy.

Minutes of the March meeting showed policy makers were ready and willing to act.

"The Board was prepared to ease monetary policy further to support the Australian economy," the minutes showed.

Members also agreed it was important to "maintain contact" given the speed of events, suggesting they would consider moving before the next scheduled policy meeting on April 7.

A near-term containment of the virus was considered "very unlikely" and outweighed concerns that lower rates would fuel an unwanted explosion in borrowing to buy houses.

"There has been sharp falls in the prices of risky assets and markets were finding it difficult to price the risks, given their unprecedented nature," the minutes showed.