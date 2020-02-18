RBA Minutes: Board prepared to ease policy if needed

Australia's central bank reviewed the case for a further reduction in the cash rate at its February policy meeting but considered the risks outweighed the benefits, minutes released on Tuesday showed.

Key notes

Board discussed case for easing, chose to hold given rates already very low.

Board remained prepared to ease policy further if needed.

Reasonable to expect extended period of low rates will be required.

Further rate cut could speed progress toward jobs and inflation target.

Needed to be balanced with risks from yet lower rates, including impact on savers.

Risk easing could encourage more borrowing when home prices already rising strongly.

Board to monitor developments carefully, including in labour market.

Noted a$ was near its lowest level since 2009.

Coronavirus new source of uncertainty for global economy, too early to judge impact.

Coronavirus a "material" risk to outlook for china economy, and thus Australia.

Economic drag from bushfires to be felt in q4 and q1, full recovery expected by year end.

Outlook remained for Australian economy to improve due in part to housing pick up.

Consumption a key uncertainty, rising housing prices and turnover should support.

Acceleration in wage growth would be welcome, though no pick up seen over next two years.

More to come...