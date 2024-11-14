Powell speech grabs attention in the American afternoon, focus on Trump

Remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will heat the US session on Thursday.

Fed officials maintain the monetary policy path despite the new political scenario.

Powell’s speech and Fed commentary will likely revolve around Trump’s victory.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell is due to participate in a panel discussion titled "Global Perspectives" at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas this Thursday, and speculative interest eagerly awaits his words.

The Fed had recently delivered as expected, trimming the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) in November after cutting it by 50 bps in September. Back then, the Fed established a monetary policy path, which continues as planned.

However, the outcome of the recent United States (US) presidential election has made investors wonder for how long.

Fed policymakers and the Republican victory

The return of former President Donald Trump to the White House has fueled concerns about renewed inflationary pressures, as his platform would move the economy in a sharply different direction. Tax cuts, tariffs on foreign goods, and harsh migration policies are among Trump’s motto.

The Fed, particularly Chairman Jerome Powell, had done their best to clarify the central bank’s independence from the government, but that’s far from enough to grant a smooth continuation of the current monetary policy.

With a Republican Congress behind Trump, things will take an interesting twist next year, and financial markets are not quite sure where that will end.

