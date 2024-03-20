- The Pound Sterling is expected to remain under pressure on lower-than-anticipated UK CPI data for February.
- Soft UK inflation reinforces market expectations for the BoE to begin reducing interest rates in August.
- The next move in the US Dollar will be guided by the Fed’s monetary policy meeting.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) turns volatile in Wednesday’s London session as the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February. Annual headline and core inflation decelerated to 3.4% and 4.5%, respectively. Lower inflation is expected to allow Bank of England (BoE) policymakers to consider cutting interest rates early than what market participants had anticipated.
Investors should brace for high volatility for the Pound Sterling as the BoE is set to announce its second monetary policy decision of 2024 on Thursday. Investors are expecting the BoE to hold interest rates steady at 5.25%, but soft inflation data might allow policymakers to deliver a slight dovish guidance on interest rates.
Meanwhile, investors remain risk-averse ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy meeting, which will be announced at 18:00 GMT. Investors will keenly focus on the quarterly updated dot plot and economic projections as the Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%. The dot plot shows interest rate projections from Fed officials for various time frames.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling eyes downside amid multiple headwinds
The Pound Sterling is expected to face pressure as the United Kingdom ONS has reported softer-than-expected consumer price inflation data for February. The annual headline inflation significantly decelerated to 3.4% from expectations of 3.6% and the prior reading of 4.0%. The monthly headline CPI grew by 0.6%, rebounding from a similar decline seen in January. Investors anticipated the monthly headline inflation to grow at a higher pace of 0.7%.
The annual core CPI, which strips off volatile food and energy prices, softened to 4.5% from estimates of 4.6% and the former reading of 5.1%. BoE policymakers generally consider the core inflation data as a preferred measure for decision-making on interest rates. Soft figures might increase their confidence that inflation will sustainably return to the desired rate of 2%. BoE policymakers have been reiterating that rate cuts would be appropriate only if they get the conviction that the inflation target will be achieved.
The Pound Sterling is expected to remain volatile as investors will shift focus to the Bank of England’s interest rate decision, which will be announced on Thursday. The BoE is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% for the fifth time in a row. Investors will look for cues about when the BoE will start reducing interest rates. Currently, investors hope that the BoE will start reducing interest rates from the August meeting. The soft inflation data released on Wednesday is likely to reinforce these expectations.
Meanwhile, the market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the central bank is set to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%. With the no-change in interest rates almost fully priced in, the monetary policy statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, and the dot plot and economic projections will be in focus.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling struggles to hold above 20-EMA
The Pound Sterling finds interim support near the breakout region of the Descending Triangle formed around 1.2700. The near-term demand for the GBP/USD pair remains uncertain as it struggles to sustain above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2730.
On the downside, the downward-sloping border of the Descending Triangle chart pattern will act as a support of the Pound Sterling. On the upside, a seven-month high at around 1.2900 will be a major barricade for the Cable.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) returns to the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sharp volatility contraction.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850 ahead of Lagarde, Fed decision
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range above 1.0850 in early Europe on Wednesday. The US Dollar holds steady after the recent upsurge, awaiting the key Fed interest rate decision and Chair Powell's presser. Meanwhile, the Euro looks to ECB President Lagarde's speech for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD tested 1.2700 in the early European session on Wednesday but managed to hold above that level. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 3.4% in February from 4% in January, coming in below the market expectation of 3.6%.
Gold price flat-lines above $2,150 level, going nowhere in a hurry ahead of FOMC decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move through the early European session on Wednesday and remains well within the striking distance of over a one-week low touched on Monday.
XRP price extends losses as SEC and Ripple agree to keep upcoming lawsuit briefings sealed
XRP price extends losses with recent development in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. SEC and Ripple have filed a joint sealing proposal related to the upcoming remedies-related brief on March 22.
All eyes on the Fed
In the US today's main event will be the FOMC meeting. The Fed is widely expected to maintain monetary policy unchanged. Focus will be on any clues about the timing of the first rate cuts as well as the end-game for QT.