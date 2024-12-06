- The Pound Sterling holds onto recent gains near 1.2770 against the USD ahead of the US labor market data for November, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
- Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 bps in the policy meeting on December 18.
- BoE hawk Megan Greene warned on Thursday that UK inflation may remain above the 2% target in the medium term.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) holds onto gains near 1.2770 against the US Dollar (USD) in European trading hours on Friday. The GBP/USD pair gained sharply on Thursday after the release of the United States (US) Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending November 29, which showed that individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time increased to 224K against the estimates and the previous week’s reading of 215K.
The Cable is expected to trade muted ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for November at 13:30 GMT. Investors will pay close attention to the US official labor market data to get fresh cues about whether the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its policy meeting on December 18. The Fed started its policy-easing cycle in September as officials were worried about deteriorating labor demand and were confident about inflation returning to the bank’s target of 2%.
Economists expect the US economy added 200K fresh workers, significantly higher than the 12K increase seen in October. Payroll growth was significantly lower last month as some industries were affected by the hurricanes and there were labor strikes at Boeing plants. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to have increased to 4.2% from 4.1%.
Investors will also focus on the Average Hourly Earnings data, a key measure for wage growth,, which is expected to have grown by 3.9%, slower than 4% in October on a year-on-year basis. On a monthly basis, wage growth measure is estimated to have risen at a slower pace of 0.3% from the former reading of 0.4%.
Signs of a slowdown in labor demand and moderate wage growth would boost Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets for the policy meeting on December 18. On the contrary, strong job data would weaken them. Currently, there is a 72% chance that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50% this month, while the rest supports leaving interest rates unchanged, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling gains amid fears of persistent UK inflation
- The Pound Sterling performs strongly against its major peers on Friday as Bank of England (BoE) officials showed concerns over price pressures remaining persistent. BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) external member Megan Greene said on Thursday that UK inflation could remain above the 2% target in the medium term as it is becoming “fundamentally more persistent,” Bloomberg reports.
- Mega Green’s doubts over the central bank bringing inflation within the desired range were backed by the assumption that wage growth remains persistent. “Wage growth is not falling as quickly as I would like,” Greene said.
- On Wednesday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey also emphasized that the central bank has still some work to do to bring inflation down below the bank’s target of 2% but was confident that the disinflation process is well embedded.
- Due to the absence of critical United Kingdom (UK) economic indicators in the near term, market speculation for the likely interest rate decision by the BoE in the monetary policy meeting on December 19 will drive the Pound Sterling’s valuation. Traders expect that the BoE will leave interest rates unchanged at 4.75%.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|-0.08%
|0.29%
|0.10%
|0.35%
|0.55%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|-0.15%
|0.22%
|0.02%
|0.29%
|0.48%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.15%
|0.35%
|0.17%
|0.42%
|0.63%
|0.14%
|JPY
|-0.29%
|-0.22%
|-0.35%
|-0.17%
|0.08%
|0.26%
|-0.21%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|-0.17%
|0.17%
|0.25%
|0.45%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|-0.35%
|-0.29%
|-0.42%
|-0.08%
|-0.25%
|0.20%
|-0.31%
|NZD
|-0.55%
|-0.48%
|-0.63%
|-0.26%
|-0.45%
|-0.20%
|-0.49%
|CHF
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.14%
|0.21%
|0.03%
|0.31%
|0.49%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling holds key 20-day EMA
The Pound Sterling holds onto Thursday’s upside move near 1.2770 against the US Dollar (USD) in Friday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair steadies above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.2715 and aims to sustain above it. However, the broader outlook remains bearish as the pair stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average, which trades around 1.2825.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rebounded to neutral levels after turning oversold on November 22. However, the downside bias is still intact.
Looking down, the pair is expected to find a cushion near the upward-sloping trendline around 1.2500, which is plotted from the March 2023 low near 1.1800. On the upside, the 200-day EMA will act as key resistance.
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Dec 06, 2024 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 200K
Previous: 12K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
