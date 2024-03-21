Pound Sterling soars amid upbeat market mood, BoE decision in focus

- The Pound Sterling rallies to 1.2800 ahead of BoE’s policy decision.
- February’s soft UK inflation report could allow the BoE to deliver a slightly dovish guidance.
- The US Dollar weakens as the Fed keeps forecasting three rate cuts this year.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits strength in Thursday’s London session ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision, prompted by investors’ higher risk appetite. The GBP/USD pair saw a juggernaut rally as the Federal Reserve (Fed) stuck to the forecast of three rate cuts for this year, which weakened investors’ appeal for the US Dollar (USD).
The BoE is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% as the United Kingdom’s core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is the preferred inflation measure of policymakers, is growing by more than twice the required rate of 2%. Investors will look for cues about when the BoE will start lowering key borrowing rates. Currently, expectations are firm for a rate cut in the August policy meeting.
BoE’s guidance on interest rates could be slightly dovish as price pressures grew at a slower pace than market expectations in February. Annual headline and core inflation softened to 3.4% and 4.5%, respectively. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that “Food and prices at eateries were the biggest downward drags, offset by motor fuels.”
It will be interesting to watch whether recent soft inflation figures have changed the views of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel. Both of them have been voting for a further interest-rate hike in recent meetings even as the majority of the MPC decided to keep rates on hold at 5.25% in the past four policy meetings.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling extends upside as US Dollar weakens
- The Pound Sterling advances to the round-level resistance of 1.2800 amid a cheerful market mood. The appeal for risk-sensitive assets strengthened after the Federal Reserve maintained its projections of three rate cuts for this year in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed policymakers didn’t dial down their rate-cut projections despite inflation remaining hotter than expected in February.
- The Fed continued with its argument that rate cuts are appropriate only if it gains greater confidence that inflation will sustainably decline to the 2% target. However, it mentioned that the underlying story of price pressures moving in the right direction has not changed despite the recent acceleration in inflation.
- Going forward, the Pound Sterling is expected to face intense volatility as the Bank of England will announce the interest rate decision at 12:00 GMT. The BoE is expected to keep its interest rates unchanged at 5.25% for the fifth time in a row. Investors will closely pay attention to vote pattern from policymakers, particularly from Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel, who have been favoring more interest rate hikes.
- The BoE is expected to maintain the argument that rate cuts should be considered only after gaining confidence that inflation will sustainably return to 2%. However, February’s inflation readings, released on Wednesday, could have strengthened their confidence that inflation is moving in the right direction. This could allow them to discuss when to begin reducing interest rates.
- UK stubborn inflation has been driven by high service inflation, which is fed by strong wage growth. Investors will keenly focus on the wage growth outlook as earnings are increasing at a higher pace than what is required to bring down inflation sustainably to 2%.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling climbs to 1.2800
The Pound Sterling soars to the round-level resistance of 1.2800 amid risk-on sentiment. The GBP/USD pair delivered a strong recovery after discovering buying interest near the breakout region of the Descending Triangle formed around 1.2700. The near-term demand for the GBP/USD pair turns bullish as it rebounds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2740.
On the downside, the downward-sloping border of the Descending Triangle chart pattern will support the pair. On the upside, a seven-month high at around 1.2900 will be a major barricade for the Cable.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbs above 60.00. If the RSI (14) manages to sustain above that level, bullish momentum will trigger.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 after German PMI data
EUR/USD extended its downward correction to the 1.0900 area following Wednesday's Fed-inspired rally. The data from Germany showed that the Manufacturing PMI declined to 41.6 in early March, making it hard for the Euro to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD keeps range near 1.2800, as UK PMIs, BoE decision loom
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2800, holding positive momentum in early Europe on Thursday. A broadly weaker US Dollar, following the Fed policy decision, provides some support to the pair ahead of the key UK PMI data and the BoE policy announcements.
Gold price sticks to gains above $2,200 mark, bulls take a brief pause amid risk-on
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats from a fresh record high touched earlier this Thursday, albeit manages to hold its neck above the $2,200 mark heading into the European session.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
Breaking: SNB unexpectedly cuts Deposit Rate by 25 bps to 1.50%
Following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.75% to1.50%.