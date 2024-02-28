- Pound Sterling faces a sell-off as market sentiment turns volatile.
- BoE Ramsden wants to see how long price pressures will remain sticky.
- The US Dollar rises ahead of US core PCE price index data.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) dips in Wednesday’s European session as the market sentiment remains volatile ahead of critical United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) data for January. The GBP/USD pair falls on the back foot despite expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will begin reducing interest rates later than the Federal Reserve (Fed). This supports the Pound Sterling as higher interest rates generally attract greater foreign capital inflows.
Investors see the BoE considering a change in monetary policy stance later than other central banks as price pressures in the United Kingdom economy are stubborn due to high wage growth – a plus for Sterling. BoE policymakers have warned that the pace at which Average Earnings are decelerating is half of what is required to achieve price stability.
Going ahead, the Pound Sterling will be guided by market expectations for rate cuts by the BoE. Stock investors hope that the BoE will start reducing interest rates from August as this will support the wider stock market. This might be the time when inflation flares up again after declining to 2%, as projected by the BoE, revealed in the latest monetary policy statement.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling weakens on subdued market sentiment
- Pound Sterling falls sharply after failing to recapture the round-level resistance of 1.2700 amid a cautious market mood.
- Investors are holding to the sidelines ahead of the crucial United States core PCE price index data for January, which will be published on Thursday.
- This crucial inflation data will provide more cues on when the Federal Reserve (Fed) could begin reducing interest rates.
- Projections from market participants show that the underlying inflation data decelerated to 2.8% from 2.9% in December on a year-on-year basis.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which values the Greenback against six major currencies, rises to the crucial resistance of 104.00.
- On the domestic front, the Pound Sterling will be guided by market expectations for rate cuts by the Bank of England.
- BoE policymakers are less interested in lowering key lending rates currently as they need more evidence that inflation will come down to the 2% target.
- On Tuesday, BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden, who voted for holding interest rates at 5.25% in the last monetary policy meeting, said he wants to see how long inflation will remain persistent.
- Dave Ramsden added the duration of inflation remaining persistent will determine how long interest rates will be maintained at 5.25%.
- Price pressures in the United Kingdom economy are stubborn due to higher wage growth and service inflation.
- These key inflation indicators have come down sharply, but the pace of decline is still inconsistent, with inflation declining towards the 2% target.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling falls from 1.2700
Pound Sterling drops sharply after facing stiff resistance near 1.2700. The GBP/USD pair is consistently facing barricades near the downward-sloping border of the Descending Triangle pattern formed on a daily time frame, with the upper border line traced from the December 28 high at 1.2827. The triangle’s horizontal support is plotted from December 13 low near 1.2500.
A Descending Triangle pattern demonstrates indecisiveness among market participants but with a slight downside bias due to lower highs and flat lows formation.
The pair declines toward the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which trade around 1.2630. Meanwhile, the 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains inside the 40.00-60.00 region, which indicates a sharp contraction in volatility.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
