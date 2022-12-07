GBP/USD sees a downside to near 1.2100 ahead of US/UK Inflation Expectations

The GBP/USD pair has shifted its business below the crucial support of 1.2150 in the early Asian session. The Cable is declining towards the immediate cushion of 1.2100 as the risk aversion theme is gaining more traction. The major is expected to remain on tenterhooks as the US Dollar is looking to add more gains amid a significant improvement in safe-haven’s appeal.

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2133
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2139
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1949
Daily SMA50 1.1561
Daily SMA100 1.1659
Daily SMA200 1.2137
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.227
Previous Daily Low 1.2133
Previous Weekly High 1.2311
Previous Weekly Low 1.19
Previous Monthly High 1.2154
Previous Monthly Low 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2185
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2218
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2091
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2044
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1955
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2228
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2364

 


Cable is consolidating under multi-month high, technical signals are mixed

Cable is standing at the back foot on Tuesday, following a bearish close on Monday after bulls failed to hold gains above pivotal barrier at 1.2293 (former top of Aug 1), but dips remain limited and facing headwinds from 200DMA (1.2135), reinforced by approaching rising 10DMA, in attempt to form a Golden-cross.

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD retreats from 0.6700 on downbeat Australia Q3 GDP, focus on China trade data

AUD/USD retreats from 0.6700 on downbeat Australia Q3 GDP, focus on China trade data

AUD/USD justifies the weaker-than-expected Australian GDP data as it retreats from intraday high surrounding 0.6700 after the data release during early Wednesday. The Aussie pair struggles to justify the market’s cautious optimism, mainly backed by catalysts surrounding China and the Fed.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Rising wedge, bearish MACD signals highlight 1.0420 support

EUR/USD: Rising wedge, bearish MACD signals highlight 1.0420 support

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0460 as bears keep the reins for the third consecutive day despite the market’s inaction during early Wednesday. The major currency pair trades inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.

EUR/USD News

Gold flirts with $1,765 support as risk aversion underpins US Dollar

Gold flirts with $1,765 support as risk aversion underpins US Dollar

Gold price XAU/USD remains pressured around $1,770, struggling with short-term key support during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s sour sentiment that underpinned the US Dollar’s rebound.

Gold News

Will Polygon partnering with Warner Music to launch a web3 music platform push up MATIC price?

Will Polygon partnering with Warner Music to launch a web3 music platform push up MATIC price?

Polygon is one of the foremost blockchains in the smart contract and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. It is also a leader on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) front, which is what the Warner Music Group will be leveraging to develop the first-of-its-kind music platform.

Read more

US tech leads the losses as inflation concerns remain

US tech leads the losses as inflation concerns remain

The recent pullback in global stocks has continued apace today, with tech stocks leading the decline thanks to a growing concern that inflation may be difficult to control as wages push higher. UK housebuilders are back in focus today, with the construction PMI survey collapsing to a three-month low. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures