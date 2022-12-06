Cable is standing at the back foot on Tuesday, following a bearish close on Monday after bulls failed to hold gains above pivotal barrier at 1.2293 (former top of Aug 1), but dips remain limited and facing headwinds from 200DMA (1.2135), reinforced by approaching rising 10DMA, in attempt to form a Golden-cross.
The pullback is so far shallow, suggesting that bulls are consolidating before renewed probe through 1.2293 barrier, however dip below 200 DMA cannot be ruled out, with psychological 1.20 support to ideally hold and point to a healthy correction, which would live larger bulls unharmed.
Technical studies are mixed on daily chart, as moving averages remain in bullish setup, positive momentum is fading and the indicator also showed bearish divergence, while stochastic emerged from overbought territory.
Initial negative signal to be expected on break of converged 200/10DMA’s (1.2135/1.2110) and boosted on dip through 1.20, with extension below 1.1900 (Nov 30 trough) to open way for deeper pullback.
Conversely, sustained break of 1.2193 pivot to signal bullish continuation and expose key Fibo barrier at 1.2449 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3748/1.0348).
Res: 1.2241; 1.2293; 1.2344; 1.2406
Sup: 1.2135; 1.2110; 1.2000; 1.1950
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.