GBP/USD sees a downside to near 1.2100 ahead of US/UK Inflation Expectations

- GBP/USD is expected to decline to near 1.2100 as the Fed is set to escalate the interest rate peak target.
- United States wage inflation has triggered the risk of higher consumer spending ahead.
- United Kingdom’s food supply crisis has escalated led by skyrocketing costs and labor shortages.
The GBP/USD pair has shifted its business below the crucial support of 1.2150 in the early Asian session. The Cable is declining towards the immediate cushion of 1.2100 as the risk aversion theme is gaining more traction. The major is expected to remain on tenterhooks as the US Dollar is looking to add more gains amid a significant improvement in safe-haven’s appeal.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has climbed to near Friday’s high around 105.60 and is expected to deliver more gains as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to continue severe policy tightening measures to safeguard the economy from wage inflation fears.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures witnessed a sell-off consecutively on Tuesday as a higher interest rate peak by the Fed triggered recession fears. The US Treasury yields have failed to keep up the bullish momentum and have declined despite renewed fears of a rebound in inflation.
A tight labor market and robust demand in the US service sector are going to keep wages reported on a firmer note ahead. Higher wages to households will allow them more purchases of durable goods and robust consumer spending will keep inflation comfortably in a strong position. Fresh evidence of a rebound in inflationary pressures has forced market participants to presume a higher interest rate peak ahead.
Going forward, investors will look for five-year consumer inflation expectations for further guidance. Long-term inflation expectations are still anchored as the Fed has already accelerated its interest rates dramatically.
On the United Kingdom front, risks of a food supply crisis have escalated led by skyrocketing costs and labor shortages. Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union said “We need government and the wider supply chain to act now. Tomorrow could well be too late.” as reported by Financial Times.
This week, investors will focus on annual consumer inflation expectations, which will release on Friday. The forward inflation indicator is expected to remain solid as the retail demand is firmer in the UK economy. UK’s Like-For-Like Retail Sales reported by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) escalated to 4.1% from the prior release of 1.2% in November on an annual basis. Households’ robust demand indicates a higher price rise index ahead.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2131
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2179
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1919
|Daily SMA50
|1.1533
|Daily SMA100
|1.1658
|Daily SMA200
|1.2143
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2345
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2275
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2295
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2478
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD floats above 100-DMA support ahead of Australia GDP
AUD/USD remains pressured around 0.6690, after reversing the RBA gains as traders await the Aussie GDP data on early Wednesday. That said, the market’s indecision amid a light calendar and mixed clues also challenge the pair traders.
EUR/USD extends its slump below 1.0500 as US Dollar buying resumes
EUR/USD trades in the 1.0460 price zone early Asia as the greenback gathered momentum ahead of the daily close, following the poor performance of US indexes. Risk aversion dominated stock markets for a fourth consecutive day.
Gold flirts with $1,765 support as risk aversion underpins US Dollar
Gold price XAU/USD remains pressured around $1,770, struggling with short-term key support during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s sour sentiment that underpinned the US Dollar’s rebound.
Solana is still on track for $18.66 after hiccup in Monday’s US session
SOL is quietly breaking through a key technical barrier that has put pressure on the downside. Although the break did not come with a violent breakout, SOL could still survive the volatile trading session in the US.
US tech leads the losses as inflation concerns remain
The recent pullback in global stocks has continued apace today, with tech stocks leading the decline thanks to a growing concern that inflation may be difficult to control as wages push higher. UK housebuilders are back in focus today, with the construction PMI survey collapsing to a three-month low.