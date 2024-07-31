Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims losses around 1.2840

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds ground near 1.2850; next barrier at the upper boundary
GBP/USD retraces its recent losses, trading around 1.2840 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The analysis of the daily chart indicates that the pair is positioned in the narrow section of a descending channel, suggesting a consolidation phase or a potential reversal.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a momentum indicator, shows a weakening of bullish momentum as the MACD line is below the signal line but above the centreline. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits slightly below the 50 level, suggesting a bearish bias. Read more...
GBP/USD holds below 1.2850, all eyes on Fed rate decision
The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive near 1.2840 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The markets might turn cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting on Thursday.
The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady at its July monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The US central bank has been holding its benchmark funds rate in a range of 5.25-%-5.50% since July 2023, making the longest period of restrictive monetary policy in decades. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dips on strong US data approach 1.2800
The Pound Sterling dropped early during the North American session after economic data from the United States (US) came stronger than expected, highlighting a modestly tight labor market. Therefore, the GBP/USD edges down some 0.20% and trades at 1.2827 after hitting a daily high of 1.2866.
The GBP/USD extends its losses after peaking at a year-to-date (YTD) high of 1.3043, with buyers unable to fight back and lift the exchange rate above the previous cycle high seen on March 8 at 1.2893. Once the pair cleared the latter, the losses continued to pile up, with market participants eyeing a test of the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2781. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0800 ahead of Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD stays firm above 1.0800, snapping the two-day losing streak in European trading on Wednesday. The further upside, however, appears elusive, as traders prefer to wait for the Eurozone inflation data and the Fed policy decision before placing fresh bets.
USD/JPY stays below 153.00 as BoJ Governor Ueda speaks
After spiking toward 154.00 with the immediate reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) unexpected 15 bps rate hike, USD/JPY stays slightly below 153.00. Governor Ueda said that they will keep raising rates and adjust the degree of easing if the current economic & price outlook is realized.
Gold price gains on Middle East tensions, focus is on Fed policy
Gold price (XAU/USD) exhibits a strong performance in Wednesday’s European session, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outcome later the day.
Solana price eyes rally as US SEC says SOL is not a security
Solana price faces a pullback by the weekly resistance and as of Wednesday, trades slightly higher by 0.88% at $181.13. On-chain data shows that SOL's daily active addresses are rising, signaling greater blockchain usage.
FOMC preview: Growing confidence of a Fed rate cut in September
US data should give officials more confidence that inflation is heading to 2% and we suspect attention will start focusing on achieving a ‘soft landing’ for the economy. This week’s FOMC meeting should lay the groundwork for a September rate cut.