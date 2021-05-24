Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stretches Friday’s downbeat momentum

GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism

GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday’s Asian session.  In doing so, the cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK’s easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.

The Sun spots Dr. Jenny Harries, head of National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace, as well as UK Health Minister Matt Hancock to say, “England’s lockdown could end on June 21, say experts after tests proved British vaccines are effective against the Indian Covid variant.”

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4142
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.4149
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4016
Daily SMA50 1.39
Daily SMA100 1.3843
Daily SMA200 1.3502
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4234
Previous Daily Low 1.4141
Previous Weekly High 1.4234
Previous Weekly Low 1.4077
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4198
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4115
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4082
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4022
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4208
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4268
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4301

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat

The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. The pair eased on Friday from a weekly high of 1.4233, the level reached after the UK reported much better than anticipated April Retail Sales. According to the official report, sales were up 9.2% MoM and 42.4% YoY. Additionally, Markit reported the preliminary estimates of its May PMIs. The UK’s manufacturing index resulted at 66.1, while the Services PMI printed at 61.8, both improving from April’s figures.

