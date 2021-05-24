Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stretches Friday’s downbeat momentum

GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK’s easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.
The Sun spots Dr. Jenny Harries, head of National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace, as well as UK Health Minister Matt Hancock to say, “England’s lockdown could end on June 21, say experts after tests proved British vaccines are effective against the Indian Covid variant.”
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4142
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.4149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4016
|Daily SMA50
|1.39
|Daily SMA100
|1.3843
|Daily SMA200
|1.3502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4141
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4268
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4301
GBP/USD Forecast: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. The pair eased on Friday from a weekly high of 1.4233, the level reached after the UK reported much better than anticipated April Retail Sales. According to the official report, sales were up 9.2% MoM and 42.4% YoY. Additionally, Markit reported the preliminary estimates of its May PMIs. The UK’s manufacturing index resulted at 66.1, while the Services PMI printed at 61.8, both improving from April’s figures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
