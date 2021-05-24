Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stretches Friday’s downbeat momentum

GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism

GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK’s easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.

The Sun spots Dr. Jenny Harries, head of National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace, as well as UK Health Minister Matt Hancock to say, “England’s lockdown could end on June 21, say experts after tests proved British vaccines are effective against the Indian Covid variant.”

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.4142 Today Daily Change -0.0007 Today Daily Change % -0.05 Today daily open 1.4149 Trends Daily SMA20 1.4016 Daily SMA50 1.39 Daily SMA100 1.3843 Daily SMA200 1.3502 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4234 Previous Daily Low 1.4141 Previous Weekly High 1.4234 Previous Weekly Low 1.4077 Previous Monthly High 1.4009 Previous Monthly Low 1.3669 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4176 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4198 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4115 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4082 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4022 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4208 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4268 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4301

GBP/USD Forecast: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat

The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. The pair eased on Friday from a weekly high of 1.4233, the level reached after the UK reported much better than anticipated April Retail Sales. According to the official report, sales were up 9.2% MoM and 42.4% YoY. Additionally, Markit reported the preliminary estimates of its May PMIs. The UK’s manufacturing index resulted at 66.1, while the Services PMI printed at 61.8, both improving from April’s figures.

