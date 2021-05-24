GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism

- GBP/USD stretches Friday’s downbeat momentum, refreshes intraday low.
- France warns UK over NI deal, British aircraft tour to Indo-Pacific could escalate tussle with China.
- UK diplomats seem confident over June 21 unlock deadline amid upbeat vaccine performance on Indian variant of covid.
- Reflation, Fedspeak should be observed closely amid a light calendar and recent US dollar strength.
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK’s easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.
The Sun spots Dr. Jenny Harries, head of National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace, as well as UK Health Minister Matt Hancock to say, “England’s lockdown could end on June 21, say experts after tests proved British vaccines are effective against the Indian Covid variant.” The news piece also marks Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines’ success in taming the coronavirus (COVID-19) Indian strain to echo their optimism.
Elsewhere, Reuters quote French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, speaking on RTL ration, as saying, “France does not rule out “slightly tougher” health measures for travelers from Britain.” It’s worth mentioning that France's European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune also warned “Britain not to play games with special post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland, as fears rise of a summer of violence in the province,” per AFP. Also portraying the Brexit fears could be the challenges to the UK-Norway trade deal.
Amid the Brexit and covid plays, the Confederation for British Industry (CBI) said, “Business and government should put the bitter divisions of Brexit behind them and focus on building a fairer, greener economy.”
Additionally weighing the GBP/USD prices could be the latest reflation fears, mainly emanating from the US, as well as the UK carrier strike group’s seven-month journey, carrying the strength of nine ships, 32 aircraft, and 3,700 personnel, towards the Indo-Pacific region.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures reverse early Asian losses as the US Treasury yields and US dollar index (DXY) consolidate Friday’s gains.
Moving on, UK Interior Minister Priti Patel’s plan for Britain's “digital border” could entertain GBP/USD traders but major attention will be on the reflation, Brexit and unlock headlines amid a light calendar.
Technical analysis
Although a downside break of a seven-day-old support line, near 1.4160 by the press time, keeps GBP/USD sellers hopeful, a 10-day SMA level of 1.4126 probes the short-term bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.415
|Today Daily Change
|1 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.4149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4016
|Daily SMA50
|1.39
|Daily SMA100
|1.3843
|Daily SMA200
|1.3502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4141
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4268
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4301
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. Retail Sales in the UK were up a whopping 42.4% YoY in April. GBP/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, limited bearish scope.
Gold traders eye critical resistance
Gold prices have started out flat at the start of the week following a slightly bullish end to last week with prices closing on Friday 0.17% higher. Gold recorded its third weekly gain as investors weigh up signs of rising inflation.
EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.