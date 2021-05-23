GBP/USD Current price: 1.4149
- UK PM Boris Johnson is confident the kingdom will end lockdown on June 21.
- Retail Sales in the UK were up a whopping 42.4% YoY in April.
- GBP/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, limited bearish scope.
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. The pair eased on Friday from a weekly high of 1.4233, the level reached after the UK reported much better than anticipated April Retail Sales. According to the official report, sales were up 9.2% MoM and 42.4% YoY. Additionally, Markit reported the preliminary estimates of its May PMIs. The UK’s manufacturing index resulted at 66.1, while the Services PMI printed at 61.8, both improving from April’s figures.
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he remains confident the kingdom will continue moving toward full reopening by the end of June, despite the rapid increase of the coronavirus Indian strain. The number of cases of the new variant has more than doubled in a week and may become the dominant strain. Concerns that it may delay opening have put a cap on GBP demand. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data on Monday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is holding on to most of its May gains. The daily chart shows that the pair is developing above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA some 150 pips below the current level. Technical indicators ease within positive levels, with limited bearish strength. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral. It has closed below a directionless 20 SMA, while the longer ones maintain their bullish slopes well below the current level. Technical indicators hover around their midlines, lacking clear directional strength.
Support levels: 1.4140 1.4095 1.4065
Resistance levels: 1.4220 1.4260 1.4310
