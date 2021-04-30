Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shooting star and stronger dollar weigh on sterling

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' issues, strong US economy set to outweigh technicals, push the pound down
Fundamentals or technicals? The last day of the month is already set to be choppy amid last-minute portfolio adjustments, and the contradicting signals between both approaches may cause more confusion. However, two factors may outweigh what the charts show.
First, the greenback is making a comeback and this is set to extend. The dollar suffered from the Federal Reserve's dovish decision on Wednesday, in which the central bank rejected tapering down its bond-buying scheme, stressed inflation is transitory and said that the economy has a "long way to go." However, figures published on Thursday showed that way is shorter. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Thursday's shooting star and stronger dollar weigh on sterling
Cable accelerated lower in early Friday, driven by fading risk appetite and a stronger dollar. Five-day rally 1.3823 (Apr 22 trough) showed signs of stall and Thursday’s action formed a shooting star candle, while today’s weakness added to signals of reversal on the daily chart.
Narrowing daily cloud twists next Tuesday (1.3878) and also attracts fresh bears which pressure 1.3900 support (50% retracement of 1.3823/1.3976), with a weekly close below here further weaken near-term structure and risk deeper drop towards 1.3877 (55DMA) and 1.3860 higher bases. Read more...
GBP/USD drops to 1.3900 neighborhood, fresh session lows
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily lows during the early European session, with bears now awaiting a sustained break below the 1.3900 round-figure mark.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from over one-week tops, around the 1.3975 region, and witnessed some selling on the last trading day of the week. This marked the first day of a negative move in the previous six trading sessions and was sponsored by a modest US dollar strength. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3918
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3875
|Daily SMA100
|1.3755
|Daily SMA200
|1.3422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3976
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3932
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.396
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4012
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
