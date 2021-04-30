GBP/USD drops to 1.3900 neighbourhood, fresh session lows

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday and extended the overnight pullback from weekly tops.
- A generally softer risk tone provided a modest lift to the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
- UK political noise, the Scottish elections risk weighed on the GBP and contributed to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily lows during the early European session, with bears now awaiting a sustained break below the 1.3900 round-figure mark.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from over one-week tops, around the 1.3975 region and witnessed some selling on the last trading day of the week. This marked the first day of a negative move in the previous six trading sessions and was sponsored by a modest US dollar strength.
As investors looked past the Fed's dovish message, the overnight strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the USD to rebound from the lowest level since February 26. Apart from this, a generally softer tone around the equity markets provided an additional lift to the safe-haven USD.
The British pound was further undermined by the risk posed by the Scottish elections next week. Polls are pointing to a supermajority for pro-independence parties in Scotland's parliament, which might intensify pressure for a referendum on independence and act as a headwind for the sterling.
This comes on the back of controversy over funding arrangement for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official apartment. This, in turn, largely offset the optimism over a strong recovery in the UK – bolstered by the easing of COVID-19 restriction and kept the GBP bulls on the defensive.
Meanwhile, the upside for the USD is likely to remain limited amid firming expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any meaningful downside for the GBP/USD pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK, leaving the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, traders might take cues from the US data – March Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for April.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3915
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3875
|Daily SMA100
|1.3755
|Daily SMA200
|1.3422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3976
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3932
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.396
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4012
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.21 after German GDP misses with -1.7%
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Eurozone growth and inflation figures are next, while higher US yields support the dollar.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
Gold: Sellers need $1,763 breakdown to keep reins
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day. 21-day, 50-day EMA convergence restricts immediate downside, $1,798 holds the key for buyer’s entry. 200-day EMA near $1,792 guards the bullion’s short-term upside.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.