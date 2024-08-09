Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD scales higher for the second straight day

GBP/USD climbs to multi-day peak, beyond mid-1.2700s amid modest USD downtick
The GBP/USD pair is seen building on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.2665 area, or a five-week low and gaining some follow-through positive traction for the second successive day on Thursday. The momentum lifts spot prices back above the mid-1.2700s during the Asian session and is sponsored by a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick.
As investors look past Thursday's upbeat US labor market report, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats further from the weekly high touched on Thursday and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the US Department of Labor (DoL) reported that there were 233K initial jobless claims in the week ending August 3 as compared to expectations for a 240K print and 249K in the previous week. The upbeat reading eased concerns about an economic downturn in the world's largest economy, though dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations continue to undermine demand for the buck. Read more...
GBP/USD lurches higher but still exposed to downside
GBP/USD found a step higher on Thursday, climbing roughly half of a percent as market sentiment continues to spool back up after a three-day plunge that kicked off in earnest late last week following a misprint in US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures.
Friday will close out the trading week with a thin economic calendar on both sides of the Atlantic, and markets will be gearing up for fresh updates on inflation in both the UK and the US. The Pound Sterling took a beating after a recent quarter-point rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE), and markets are on the lookout for signs of further UK rate cuts and an initial rate trim from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) expected in September. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Rebounds at around 200-DMA, climbs above 1.2700
The Pound Sterling made a U-turn and surged during the North American session after falling shy of testing the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2654, yet buyers stepped in and lifted the GBP/USD pair. At the time of writing, the major trades at 1.2744 gaining over 0.40%.
The GBP/USD bounced off the weekly lows, yet it’s not out of the woods. Momentum remains in the seller’s favor, but in the near term, buyers are in charge. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50-neutral line, but it’s aiming upwards. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds position above 1.0900 after breaking its losing streak
EUR/USD halts its three-day losing streak, trading around 1.0920 during the Asian session on Friday. The upside of the EUR/USD pair could be attributed to the downbeat US Dollar, which could be attributed to heightened expectations of a dovish policy outlook by the US Federal Reserve.
GBP/USD climbs to multi-day peak, beyond mid-1.2700s amid modest USD downtick
The GBP/USD pair is seen building on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.2665 area, or a five-week low and gaining some follow-through positive traction for the second successive day on Thursday.
Gold buyers recapture key $2,415 resistance, where next?
Gold price is consolidating at the weekly high near $2,410, gathering pace to extend the previous rebound. Gold price remains on track to settle the week in the green, staging a sold recovery from the recent correction from two-week highs.
Bitcoin could decline following retest of key resistance level
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple each saw modest recoveries with brief upward movements on Thursday. Still, these gains seem temporary, as technical analysis and market conditions indicate that the overall downward trends for these cryptocurrencies are expected to resume in the coming days.
It's an around the globe risk-on relay race
Asia certainly rode the risk-on tailwind following the S&P 500's dazzling 2.3% leap, its sharpest rise since 2022. Looking for a green light in the murk, Asian traders found a glimmer in China's latest data, where consumer prices for July ascended more than anticipated.