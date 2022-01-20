Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains well supported above 1.3600

GBP/USD remains well supported above 1.3600 as sterling shrugs off Westminister noise about potential PM replacement
GBP/USD has been choppy on Thursday with the US dollar seeing a mixed reaction to weaker than expected initial jobless claims and housing data, though the pair has for the most part remained well supported to the north of the 1.3600 level. At current levels in the 1.3620s, cable looks on course to post an on-the-day gain of about 0.1% or roughly 20 pips. Sterling continues to shrug off Westminster noise surrounding the potential ousting of Boris Johnson from his position as UK PM. Analysts note that his potential replacements, such as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (who is the front-runner to replace him), would be unlikely to mark a significant shift in economic policy. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3597
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3553
|Daily SMA50
|1.3412
|Daily SMA100
|1.3549
|Daily SMA200
|1.3735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3649
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3588
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3749
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3649
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.371
GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers wait for 1.3600 support to fail
GBP/USD has managed to stage a technical correction after pushing lower earlier in the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3600. The near-term technical outlook doesn't yet point to a buildup of bullish momentum and the pair could come under renewed selling pressure if buyers fail to defend 1.3600. The British pound struggled to capitalize on the hot inflation data from the UK on Wednesday but gained traction ahead of the American session as retreating US Treasury bond yields caused the greenback to lose interest. This action confirms the view that the dollar's valuation remains the primary driver of the pair. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls seem non-committed amid UK leadership crisis
The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday and stalled a three-day-old corrective slide from the very important 200-day SMA. The British pound was boosted by hotter-than-expected UK CPI, which accelerated to a 5.4% YoY rate in December or the highest level in nearly 30 years. The data reaffirmed bets for additional rate hikes by the Bank of England, which, along with the announcement to lift COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, acted as a tailwind for sterling. In fact, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament that measures imposed to fight the surge in Omicron cases would be lifted next week, citing data that showed infections had peaked. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
