Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains constructive despite weak UK GDP numbers

GBP/USD outlook: Cable remains constructive despite weak UK GDP numbers, all eyes of US CPI/Fed
Cable ticked higher in European trading on Wednesday, showing no significant reaction on overall negative UK economic data (GDP was flat in April/construction and manufacturing output fell sharply) as traders await release of US CPI data and signals from Fed at the end of two day policy meeting.
US inflation is expected to ease while the central bank is widely expected to keep the policy unchanged again, with focus on Fed’s projections, which would provide fresh signals about the timing and pace of rate cuts. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend recovery on a soft US CPI print
GBP/USD edged higher and closed the second consecutive day in positive territory on Tuesday. Despite the US Dollar's resilience, the pair managed to hold its ground as the sharp decline seen in EUR/GBP showed that Pound Sterling captured capital outflows out of the Euro.
GBP/USD continues to stretch higher and trades at around 1.2750 as market attention shifts to key macroeconomic events from the US. Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer price Index (CPI), is forecast to hold steady at 3.4% in May. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hovers around 1.2750 ahead of UK GDP
The GBP/USD pair consolidates near 1.2750 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair maintains its position within an ascending channel pattern on the daily chart, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) above the 50 level, indicating a bullish bias.
Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator reinforces the bullish trend. The MACD line is above the centerline and diverges above the signal line, suggesting further upward movement. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2755
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.274
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2734
|Daily SMA50
|1.2606
|Daily SMA100
|1.2639
|Daily SMA200
|1.2547
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2752
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2818
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2695
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will inflation data impact USD valuation ahead of Fed? – LIVE
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the highly anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May. The US Dollar could have a significant reaction to inflation figures, which may influence the Fed's policy outlook that will be announced later.
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0750 ahead of US inflation and Fed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0750, gaining ground in Wednesday's European session. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the top-tier US CPI data and the Fed policy announcements, which could significantly impact the US Dollar's performance.
GBP/USD hovers near 1.2750, awaits key US events
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2750 in the European trading hours on Wednesday, shrugged off the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Output data. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data and the Fed policy announcements, leaving the pair on the edge.
Gold price fails to attract buyers as traders await US CPI and Fed decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two days and trades with a negative bias during the early European session on Wednesday.
Worldcoin bottoms out as Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI
Elon Musk unexpectedly withdraws his legal case against OpenAI, Sam Altman, and Greg Brockman. Musk’s lawsuit has been dropped without prejudice, meaning Tesla CEO could activate the case at a later stage.