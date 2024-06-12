Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains constructive despite weak UK GDP numbers

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD outlook: Cable remains constructive despite weak UK GDP numbers, all eyes of US CPI/Fed

Cable ticked higher in European trading on Wednesday, showing no significant reaction on overall negative UK economic data (GDP was flat in April/construction and manufacturing output fell sharply) as traders await release of US CPI data and signals from Fed at the end of two day policy meeting.

US inflation is expected to ease while the central bank is widely expected to keep the policy unchanged again, with focus on Fed’s projections, which would provide fresh signals about the timing and pace of rate cuts. Read more...

Chart

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend recovery on a soft US CPI print

GBP/USD edged higher and closed the second consecutive day in positive territory on Tuesday. Despite the US Dollar's resilience, the pair managed to hold its ground as the sharp decline seen in EUR/GBP showed that Pound Sterling captured capital outflows out of the Euro

GBP/USD continues to stretch higher and trades at around 1.2750 as market attention shifts to key macroeconomic events from the US. Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer price Index (CPI), is forecast to hold steady at 3.4% in May. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hovers around 1.2750 ahead of UK GDP

The GBP/USD pair consolidates near 1.2750 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair maintains its position within an ascending channel pattern on the daily chart, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) above the 50 level, indicating a bullish bias.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator reinforces the bullish trend. The MACD line is above the centerline and diverges above the signal line, suggesting further upward movement. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2755
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.274
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2734
Daily SMA50 1.2606
Daily SMA100 1.2639
Daily SMA200 1.2547
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2752
Previous Daily Low 1.2706
Previous Weekly High 1.2818
Previous Weekly Low 1.2695
Previous Monthly High 1.2801
Previous Monthly Low 1.2446
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2734
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2713
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2668
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2759
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2778
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2805

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

How will inflation data impact USD valuation ahead of Fed? – LIVE

How will inflation data impact USD valuation ahead of Fed? – LIVE

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the highly anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May. The US Dollar could have a significant reaction to inflation figures, which may influence the Fed's policy outlook that will be announced later.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0750 ahead of US inflation and Fed

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0750 ahead of US inflation and Fed

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0750, gaining ground in Wednesday's European session. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the top-tier US CPI data and the Fed policy announcements, which could significantly impact the US Dollar's performance. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers near 1.2750, awaits key US events

GBP/USD hovers near 1.2750, awaits key US events

GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2750 in the European trading hours on Wednesday, shrugged off the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Output data. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data and the Fed policy announcements, leaving the pair on the edge. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price fails to attract buyers as traders await US CPI and Fed decision

Gold price fails to attract buyers as traders await US CPI and Fed decision

Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two days and trades with a negative bias during the early European session on Wednesday.

Gold News

Worldcoin bottoms out as Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI

Worldcoin bottoms out as Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI

Elon Musk unexpectedly withdraws his legal case against OpenAI, Sam Altman, and Greg Brockman. Musk’s lawsuit has been dropped without prejudice, meaning Tesla CEO could activate the case at a later stage.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures