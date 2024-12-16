Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovers above key technical level [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling recovers above key technical level
After ending the previous week on a bearish note, GBP/USD gains traction and rises to the 1.2650 area in the European morning on Monday. Preliminary December Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the UK and the US will be watched closely by market participants.
The disappointing monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Industrial and Manufacturing Production data from the UK caused Pound Sterling to come under renewed selling pressure on Friday. Early Monday, the improving risk sentiment helps GBP/USD edge higher. Read more...
GBP/USD Elliott Wave technical analysis [Video]
The GBPUSD daily chart indicates a dominant bearish trend based on Elliott Wave analysis. The wave mode is impulsive, reflecting strong downward momentum in the market. The ongoing wave structure is Orange Wave 3, currently unfolding within Navy Blue Wave 3. This scenario supports a continued bearish outlook, with expectations of further price declines. Read more...
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling braces for volatility in final full week of 2024
It was a mixed week for GBP/USD traders. In the early part of the week, the Pound Sterling defended the previous week’s upswing only to surrender into persistent USD demand in the second half. A hawkish shift in the expectations of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) future interest rate path and the sustained advance in US Treasury bond yields kept the Greenback’s bullish undertone alive throughout the week.
At the start of the week, the US Dollar picked up fresh haven demand as renewed geopolitical tensions emerged in the Middle East and amid China’s economic worries. This stalled the GBP/USD recovery at 1.2800. The sudden collapse of Syria's government occurred over the weekend after Syrian rebels seized the capital, Damascus, ousting President Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia with his family seeking asylum. The toppling of Assad’s government ended a 13-year civil war and raised concerns over the political stability in the region. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed dominates the last full and busy trading week of the year Premium
Christmas is coming – but there's a high likelihood of wild price action before the holiday season begins. Central banks take center stage, and there is enough data to keep traders busy outside these critical decisions.
