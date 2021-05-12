Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD poised to pierce the psychological 1.4000 threshold

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to pierce the psychological 1.4000 threshold
The GBP/USD pair fell on the back of the resurgent dollar’s demand, ending the day in the 1.4060 price zone. Market players ignored encouraging UK data, as the country reported generally better-than-anticipated figures. The Q1 Gross Domestic Product came in at -1.5%, while the March monthly GDP printed at 2.1%. In the same month, Industrial Production rose by 3.6% YoY, while Manufacturing Production was up by 4.8% YoY. Read more...
Technical Analysis: Will the GBP/USD continue rebounding?
The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 hit 3-month high a day ago above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.4152. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears backing off on the lower time frames, for now
GBP/USD bears are in control, at least from a daily perspective. The following illustrates the downside targets in a 50% mean reversion of the prior bullish impulse and how price action on the lower time frames might play out on the way there. Read more...
EUR/USD depressed near a fresh weekly low at 1.2065
EUR/USD lost the 1.2100 mark with US inflation data, holding near its daily lows as demand for high-yielding assets receded. The greenback has room to continue rallying.
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.4100 as dollar rallies
GBP/USD has extended its decline after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.
XAU/USD tests $1,820 as USD capitalizes on US CPI data
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated wildly in the early American session as investors assessed the latest inflation report from the US. After spiking to a daily high of $1,843, the pair reversed its direction and dropped to $1,820 area.
BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it
Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.