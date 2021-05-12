Recommendation for GBP/USD: Buy

Buy Stop: Above 1.4152

Stop Loss: Below 1.4080

RSI: Neutral

MACD: Buy

MA(200): Buy

Fractals: Neutral

Parabolic SAR: Buy

Chart analysis

The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 hit 3-month high a day ago above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.4152. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.4080. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis

UK’s manufacturing output continued to expand in March. Will the GBPUSD continue rebounding? UK’s manufacturing output continued to expand in March. The Office for National Statistics reported UK manufacturing output rose 2.1%over month in March after 1.5% growth in February when a 1% increase was expected. This is bullish for GBPUSD.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.