Recommendation for GBP/USD: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 1.4152
Stop Loss: Below 1.4080
RSI: Neutral
MACD: Buy
MA(200): Buy
Fractals: Neutral
Parabolic SAR: Buy
Chart analysis
The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 hit 3-month high a day ago above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.4152. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.4080. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
UK’s manufacturing output continued to expand in March. Will the GBPUSD continue rebounding? UK’s manufacturing output continued to expand in March. The Office for National Statistics reported UK manufacturing output rose 2.1%over month in March after 1.5% growth in February when a 1% increase was expected. This is bullish for GBPUSD.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.41 after US inflation beats estimates
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.41 after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.
XAU/USD retreats below $1,830 after CPI-inspired fluctuations
XAU/USD fluctuated wildly after April inflation data from US. 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 2% on Wednesday. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below $1,820.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.