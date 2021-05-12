GBP/USD Current price: 1.4059
- UK data beat expectations, reflecting economic progress at the end of Q1.
- The resurgent dollar’s demand sent GBP/USD over 100 pips lower.
- GBP/USD is poised to extend its decline in the near-term.
The GBP/USD pair fell on the back of the resurgent dollar’s demand, ending the day in the 1.4060 price zone. Market players ignored encouraging UK data, as the country reported generally better-than-anticipated figures. The Q1 Gross Domestic Product came in at -1.5%, while the March monthly GDP printed at 2.1%. In the same month, Industrial Production rose by 3.6% YoY, while Manufacturing Production was up by 4.8% YoY.
The positive headlines were no surprise amid the impressive immunization campaign in the country leading to economic reopenings. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data on Thursday, although BOE’s Cunliffe is due to speak about digital currencies and cross-border payments at an online event.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair maintains its bearish stance as the day came to an end. The near-term picture is bearish, with the pair poised to test bulls´ determination around 1.4000. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has broken below a still bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator heads south almost vertically. The RSI indicator has turned flat around 49, anyway keeping the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.4020 1.3970 1.3915
Resistance levels: 1.4085 1.4130 1.4170
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.4100 as dollar rallies
GBP/USD has extended its decline after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.
XAU/USD tests $1,820 as USD capitalizes on US CPI data
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated wildly in the early American session as investors assessed the latest inflation report from the US. After spiking to a daily high of $1,843, the pair reversed its direction and dropped to $1,820 area.
BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it
Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.