GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears backing off on the lower time frames, for now

- GBP/USD bulls stepping on as price melts to the downside.
- Price action can be monitored from a lower time frame perspective for a bearish structure within bullish attempts.
GBP/USD bears are in control, at least from a daily perspective. The following illustrates the downside targets in a 50% mean reversion of the prior bullish impulse and how price action on the lower time frames might play out on the way there.
Prior analysis, daily chart
''The price is meeting a supply area and would be expected to retrace a sizeable portion of the bullish impulse.
The prior highs could be targeted considering the confluence with the 50% mean revision of the rally.''
Live market, daily chart
The market has melted and will be en route towards the 50% target on a break of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracements.
However, should the 38.2% hold, there will be the prospect of a restest of the area of the prior lows that would be expected to act as a resistance.
Drawing up the Fibs can show that the prior lows are more in the region of the current 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the current bearish impulse's range.
Should the bulls step in at this juncture, depending on the shape of the subsequent price action, there could be prospects of an hourly set up as follows:
Hourly chart
Should the price drift higher without leaving multiple bottoms on an hourly basis, there could be prospects of sellers taking back control from resistance.
Sellers would seek to break the hourly lows which would result in a bearish continuation towards the 50% mean reversion of the prior daily bullish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.4100 as dollar rallies
GBP/USD has extended its decline after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.
XAU/USD tests $1,820 as USD capitalizes on US CPI data
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated wildly in the early American session as investors assessed the latest inflation report from the US. After spiking to a daily high of $1,843, the pair reversed its direction and dropped to $1,820 area.
Top 3 Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it
Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.