Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD meets with a fresh supply

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bears have the upper hand while below 1.3000 mark
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following the previous day's good two-way price move and slides closer to mid-1.2900s during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, hold above the lowest level since August 16 touched last week and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics.
Bets for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) assist the USD in stalling its overnight pullback from a three-month peak and drag the GBP/USD pair lower. Apart from this, rising bets for more interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in November and December suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside. Read more...
GBP/USD holds below 1.3000 as traders brace for US GDP, employment data
The GBP/USD pair trades with mild losses near 1.2970 on Tuesday during the early Asian session. The US Dollar Index (DXY) currently trades flat around 104.30 after reaching a three-month high of 104.57 in the previous session. Traders might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US economic data this week.
The encouraging US economic data last week suggests that the US economy remains resilient, lifting the Greenback. The advanced US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the October Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) this week will be closely watched as they might offer some hints about the size and speed of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cuts. US rate futures have priced in 96.8% odds that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) in November, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Read more...
AUD/USD holds lower ground below 0.6600 ahead of key inflation test
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6600 early Tuesday, consolidating its recent decline to the lowest level since mid-August. The Aussie traders remain wary and reposition ahead of Wednesday's Australian inflation test, which could hint at the RBA's interest rate outlook.
USD/JPY holds pullback near 153.00, BoJ rate-hike uncertainty caps losses
USD/JPY flirts with 153.00, holding its pullback led by an unexpected downtick in the Japanese unemployment rate for September to 2.4%. However, any meaningful corrective slide from a three-month top seems elusive amid the BoJ rate hike uncertainty, following the loss of a parliamentary majority for Japan's ruling coalition.
Gold extends range play, awaiting key US economic data
Gold price is building on the previous day’s rebound, eyeing a sustained move above $2,750 early Tuesday. Despite the renewed uptick, Gold price remain within a familiar range as the US Dollar rally takes a breather ahead of top-tier US economic data releases due later on Tuesday.
Bracing for the return of tariff man
The US 10-year yield skyrocketed by 49bps in October, setting the dollar on fire as markets grapple with the prospect of a Trump comeback and a Republican sweep. Trump’s economic agenda, massive tariffs and aggressive fiscal policies, could make the 2018-2019 trade war look like a simple board game of Axis and Allies.
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout – Period dialing back the pace of easing
The FOMC started its nascent easing cycle with a bang, opting to reduce the fed funds target range by 50 bps to 4.75%-5.00% at its last meeting on September 18. But further policy easing seems set to proceed at a slower pace.
