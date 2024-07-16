Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may appreciate further

Fedspeak dominated market focus to kick off the new trading week, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell giving a nod of the head to recent progress on inflation. Fed Chair Powell was followed up by a low-impact appearance from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, and both key Fed policymakers reiterated a lack of forward guidance on the timing of Fed rate cuts, doubling down on how decisions would be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis. Read more...

GBP/USD took a breather from bullish momentum on Monday, pulling back just shy of the 1.3000 handle after FX markets took a break from Greenback selling to reconsider recent moves and re-weigh odds of a September rate cut from the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The increased uncertainty over the timeframe for Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts has been a significant factor in the GBP’s strength. Traders anticipate the BoE to start lowering interest rates at the August meeting. Read more...

GBP/USD trades around 1.2960 during the Asian session on Tuesday, remaining close 13-month high at 1.2995 recorded in the previous session. The British Pound (GBP) may appreciate further as investors consider UK markets a more attractive investment destination compared to US markets, which face political uncertainties. The decisive victory of Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has assured stable fiscal policies and smooth ministerial appointments.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.