Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD heads for 1.2700 after slumping to a one-month low

GBP/USD backslides after BoE rate cut with NFP looming ahead
GBP/USD found a new hole in the floor on Thursday, declining towards the 1.2700 handle after fresh recession fears off the back of a miss in US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures that mixed poorly with easing Pound Sterling flows after the Bank of England (BoE) delivered a broadly-expected quarter-point rate trim.
Friday’s upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be a critical print this week after the Federal Reserve (Fed) laid out the track needed in economic data to deliver a widely-anticipated rate cut in September. Investors will be hoping for a continued, but not too steep, decline in new jobs additions in July. US NFP is expected to ease down to 175K net new hirings for the month compared to the previous month’s 206K. Read more...
Pound Sterling recovers some losses as BoE refrains from aggressive easing cycle
The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some of its losses but still remains negative against its major peers in Thursday’s New York session. The British currency bounces gradually as the Bank of England (BoE) avoids endorsing an aggressive policy-easing stance on interest rates ahead. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in the press conference, "We need to make sure inflation stays low, and be careful not to cut interest rates too quickly or by too much." On the United Kingdom's (UK) service inflation outlook, Bailey commented, "Services price inflation may rise slightly in August before easing in the rest of the year."
Earlier, the BoE has cut its key borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5%, with a 5-4 majority in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) vote, which was also in line with market expectations. Policymakers who voted for a rate cut were Andrew Bailey, Sarah Breeden, Swati Dhingra, Dave Ramsden, and Clare Lombardelli. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts a tepid bounce above 0.6500 after hot Aussie PPI inflation
AUD/USD is back above 0.6500 after finding fresh demand on hot Australian Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data. The pair also benefits from a pause in the US Dollar upswing but the further upside could be capped amid broad risk-aversion and ahead of US payrolls data.
USD/JPY fades the rebound toward 150.00 after Japan's verbal intervention
USD/JPY is falling back toward 149.00 in Asian trading on Friday, quickly fading the rebound. Japanese verbal intervention lifts the Yen while risk aversion, amid Middle East geopolitical and US economic concerns, weighs on the pair ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold rises to near $2,450 due to increased risk aversion
Gold price edges higher to near $2,450 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Friday. Traders await upcoming US labor market data, including the Nonfarm Payrolls and Average Hourly Earnings data for July.
Coinbase Q2 earnings beat expectations as crypto market posts signs of potential recovery
Coinbase is down 5% on Thursday after announcing a strong Q2 earnings report that surpassed market expectations. The company's positive Q2 report led to a slight rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum.
US July Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to increase by 175,000 in July. Gold is likely to react stronger to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold price's inverse-correlation with NFP surprise weakens slightly by the fourth hour after the release.