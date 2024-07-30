Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower on Tuesday, though the downside remains cushioned

GBP/USD remains depressed around mid-1.2800s, holds above multi-week low set on Monday

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight goodish recovery from the vicinity of the 1.2800 round figure or a nearly three-week low and attracts some selling during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade with a negative bias around mid-1.2800s amid a modest US Dollar (USD) strength, though the fundamental backdrop warrants caution for bearish traders.

A softer risk tone assists the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to trade with a mild positive bias just below a two-and-half-week high touched on Monday and turns out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. That said, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start lowering borrowing costs in September might act as a headwind for the buck. Furthermore, traders might prefer to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path before committing to a firm near-term direction. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Read more...

GBP/USD hung up on Monday ahead of back-to-back central bank showings

GBP/USD pulled into the midrange on Monday as Cable traders brace for a double-header of rate calls from both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) later in the week. The Fed is broadly expected to hold steady on rates one more time on Wednesday, while markets are hoping for a first quarter-point rate cut from the BoE on Thursday.

The Fed’s upcoming rate call on Wednesday will be closely watched as investors look for signs that the Fed is on pace to deliver a hotly-anticipated rate cut when the Federal Open Market Comittee (FOMC) convenes again in September. Markets are broadly anticipating at least a quarter-point rate cut on September 18, with rate markets pricing in 90% odds of a 25 bps trim and hopeful 10% bets for a double-cut according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool. Read more...